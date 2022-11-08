WASHINGTON - To thwart election interference, National Guardsmen trained in cybersecurity are on standby to provide ballot-security assistance to 14 states.

Officials told reporters on Friday that the guard is working with the U.S. Cyber Command, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and federal and local law enforcement to detect and prevent election interference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription