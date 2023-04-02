Despite a stiff spring breeze that left many huddling in sweatshirts and jackets, Middletown's girls of summer took to the field Sunday for the official start of softball season.
Players from the ages of 6 to 15 trotted out to be introduced with their teams, then lined the edges of the infield and faced the flags deep in centerfield for the playing of the national anthem.
The season's opening day marked the unveiling of a renovated field and facilities at Middletown's Memorial Park for the Middletown Valley Athletic Association's softball league.
The work involved “many, many man hours” from members of the organization and the community, said Doug Kinsey, softball director for the Middletown Valley Athletic Association.
It included removing grass from the first and third base sides of the field, adding new bleachers provided by the town, improving the dugout areas and leveling the outfield, as well as the ongoing work to build a new batting cage area.
The field itself got a new surface to help provide a smoother surface for fielders and runners.
“The ball is going to roll true for these girls,” Kinsey told parents Sunday.
Though two of the organization's 15-and-under teams were the only ones who got to play an actual game Sunday, the event drew a large turnout from among the 90 players signed up to play for the MVAA's seven teams for ages 6 and up.
Blase Etzel, coach of the Orange 10-and-under team, said he thinks the new facilities will make it more fun for the girls to play, and help attract more players in the future.
When they would go to other teams' fields, a lot of the facilities were nicer than Middletown's were, he said.
“It's going to at least put us on par or maybe better than some of the other fields around,” Etzel said.
Although the team has only had five practices, Etzel said he has 15 girls itching to take the field for their first game on Tuesday.
Brittany Carrington, a coach for the 15-and-under White team, said the field was playable before, but the improvements will help.
“[It] just needed some sprucing up,” she said.
The old field didn't drain very well, and would have puddles when it rained, said Ashley Kinsey, a player on one of the 15-and-under teams.
It was great to watch the community come together for the field's renovation, said Corey Cannell, a coach for the 12-and-under team.
Throughout the system, the older girls help the younger girls develop their talents, he said.
All of the teams' uniforms beat the name “Knights,” and the familiar black and orange colors of Middletown High School.
“We're all one team,” Carrington said.
Kaitlyn Johnson, a 15-and-under player, said she likes that all the teams in the system are named the Knights.
“It keeps our community together,” she said.
Ashley Kinsey thinks the renovations show the MVAA's dedication to softball and to Middletown.
Any organization that puts as much time and effort into its work as the MVAA does can only help their program, said Charlie Toms, coach of the high school team.
Every community needs to support kids in their athletic endeavors for the character and other life skills it can help build, even if it's only at the youth level and they don't pursue it in high school, he said.
“It all starts there,” he said.
