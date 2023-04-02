Middletown Baseball Field
Middletown Lady Knight Annabelle Holte pose for a photo in front of the backstop. Much of the field on Church Street has been redone and improved. New fencing and a new dirt infield were added along with many other improvements.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Despite a stiff spring breeze that left many huddling in sweatshirts and jackets, Middletown's girls of summer took to the field Sunday for the official start of softball season.

Players from the ages of 6 to 15 trotted out to be introduced with their teams, then lined the edges of the infield and faced the flags deep in centerfield for the playing of the national anthem.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

