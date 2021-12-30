CITY OF FREDERICKThe city of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed on Dec. 31 to observe New Year’s Day. Some service schedules will change.
n Parking — No payment is required at city garages and meters beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, 2022.
n Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on Dec. 31. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, set your trash our Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
n Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection on Dec. 31. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Jan. 3, 2022.
n Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
n Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected on Dec. 31. It will resume Jan. 3, 2022.
n Residential Recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
n Recreation — The William Talley Fitness Center will offer the following holiday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31; closed Jan. 1.
n Housing and Human Services — Food bank: There will be no food distribution service on Dec. 31. Soup kitchen services will be operating on the normal schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENTFrederick County government services will be closed Dec. 31 in observation of the New Year’s Day holiday and will return to regularly scheduled hours on Jan 3.
n Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
n The landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be open on New Year’s day. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle or use the Recycle Coach app.
n Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Dec. 31. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at fcpl.org.
n Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney Office: District and Circuit Courts will be closed Dec. 31. State’s Attorney offices will be closed Dec. 31.
n Board of Elections will be closed Dec. 31. Details: 301-600-VOTE (8683) or FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
n Health Department: All divisions and services will be closed Dec. 31. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
n Department of Social Services: All offices will be closed on Dec. 31. Details: visit dhr.maryland.gov.
Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
TRANSIT SERVICES DIVISIONn Dec. 31 — The Transit Office will be closed. TransIT-plus (demand response) service will not operate. Connector buses will operate on a weekday holiday schedule. All shuttles will operate on a regular schedule. MARC Train service will not operate. There will be no Meet-the-MARC service.
n Jan. 1, 2022 — The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services will be cancelled.
For more information, contact TransIT by phone at 301-600-2065 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. or at transit@frederickcountymd.gov.
OTHER CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULE CHANGESThe town offices of Walkersville, Middletown, Emmitsburg and New Market will be closed Dec. 31. The town offices of Myersville close at noon Dec. 31. The town offices of Mount Airy close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30, will be closed all day Dec. 31. The town office of Thurmont will close at noon on Dec. 31.
Frederick County Public Schools and offices will be closed through Jan. 3.
n Jan. 1 is a U.S. Postal Service holidays. Post Office locations will be closed. Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on Jan. 1.
n Dec. 31 is a state government holiday and offices will be closed.
University of Maryland Extension Office, Frederick County, will be closed Dec. 31. Available staff will be limited through Dec. 30. Details: 301-600-1594 or extension.umd.edu/frederick-county.
