With this year came the common sight of people waiting in line for COVID-19 testing. Here, Carrie Burtner sits behind the wheel with a child in her lap as technician Maya Moore performs a nasal swab COVID-19 test in early December. Burtner’s daughter covers her eyes. The Frederick County Health Department’s free mobile COVID-19 units was set up in the parking lot of the Frederick Towne Mall.
Alijah Gee, one of the organizers of the Frederick March for Justice, is comforted as she holds back tears after speaking to the thousands gathered in Baker Park during the June march. The crowd overflowed the bandshell and park area and into the street.
Firefighters worked to bring a major fire under control in Libertytown in mid-December. Fortunately, the home’s occupants escaped safely as the setting sun provided soft backlighting and shone through the smoke.
Teachers and students met virtually for most of 2020, so teachers found unique ways to connect with their students in person — notably with car parades. Urbana Elementary School kindergarten teacher Shannon Vetter was honored for two hours in May in the parking lot of the school as her students passed by in cars, waving, showing off posters they had made and chatting with their teacher. Pictured, Blake Steinberg presents the educator a flower and card.
RIGHT: The Pony Place, a small horse and pony farm in Mount Airy, loaded up six animals and made a visit in May to Lorien Mount Airy, an assisted living and skilled care facility with about 140 residents. To bring smiles to the residents’ faces, the visitors dressed in a variety of costumes and paraded around the facility, making window visits to the residents, who were mostly confined to their rooms. Nell Beall, Lorien activity director, left, is seen at a resident’s window.
With many everyday activities halted, walks downtown became a common activity for many hoping to leave their homes. in late May, Lucea Garrad, 3, and her good friend “Polly” took an evening walk with her father Gareth through downtown Frederick and made an unexpected stop to purchase a treat for the family.
A protester reaches for a fellow protester who had just hit the trunk of a cruiser that had been operated by Frederick City Police Ofc. Michael Grunwell. The cruiser became surrounded by protesters in the square corner during a June protest. Protests were a frequent sight downtown following the death of George Floyd.
ABOVE: The pandemic brought local high school sports to a screeching halt in March. But in February, Samuel Starr of Oakdale High School reacted after clearing the pole vault bar at the 1A-2A Maryland state indoor track championship in Landover.
Visual storytelling with my cameras over the past 12 months has been like nothing I have ever experienced in my nearly 40 years as a newspaper photographer.
We were all sailing along through February when this strange, unknown virus began to take hold. Suddenly, life as we knew it changed drastically.
It started off slow, but I soon found myself looking to capture seemingly benign acts that became markers of a transformative moment in time.
Find people in masks. Safely get shots of people getting tested. Search out empty offices where the workforce has shifted to full-on remote work.
Not shooting high school sports — one of our most reliable photo assignments for decades — has been perhaps the most significant adjustment.
Shutdowns, lockdowns, empty downtown streets became the norm. This year, almost every assignment brought with it new challenges in telling stories while paying close attention to safety and the fear of exposure. I have managed to work regularly through the pandemic without known exposure, but have — and will continue — to proceed with caution for the safety of myself, my family and those I photograph.
