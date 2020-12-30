Through my lenses, I watched as a year unlike any other in modern history took shape, upending norms most of us took for granted and leaving entire industries reeling around the globe.
It started out normal enough, but the first indication of the massive disruption to come — at least to me — was the wholesale cancellation of high school winter sports playoffs, the type of assignment I relish.
What I love most about my job as a photojournalist is capturing a sense of humanity in my images. Getting physically close to people and earning a level of trust is usually how those images are made.
But in 2020, a year that would seemingly never end, that physical closeness was now a liability.
I now rarely see my colleagues, save for the weekly staff video calls and the occasional rendezvous while we’re both on assignment.
I take the threat posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus very seriously and have had at least one close call — that I know of — while on assignment.
In May, I photographed a woman who I would find out nine days later had tested positive for COVID-19 after I was briefly in her home.
While I was wearing a mask, it wasn’t the N95 mask I wear in situations of greater risk. Because of a language barrier, I wasn’t able to easily communicate that the image could be made outside.
Luckily, I have the Google Translate App on my phone for just such an occasion and was able to move our meeting to the relative safety of fresh air.
After the news of her testing positive made its way to me, I ceased all my duties and had myself tested. It came back negative.
My experience is hardly unique and only serves as a reminder that due diligence is needed to protect not only myself, my children and other family but also the people I come into contact with during the course of my reporting.
I care about the health of those I meet while on the job, and that’s why I take so seriously the protocols we have in place to mitigate the risk of exposure.
While there has been a seismic shift in the way we now do our jobs, there has been one change that has actually helped me grow as a journalist. Many people are being asked to contribute in new ways, and as such, I’ve had the pleasure of writing more stories in addition to the typical duties of a photojournalist.
Being responsible for writing the story as well as making the pictures has given me the opportunity to spend more time talking with new sources. Above all else, after all, it’s capturing a sense of humanity that is most rewarding for me professionally. It’s a tiny silver lining in an otherwise distressing year, but I’ll take it.
