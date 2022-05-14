The Frederick News-Post was named News Organization of the Year in its division on Friday by the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association.
The designation was based on 45 individual and team awards given to The News-Post in news and advertising categories. The News-Post received 20 first-place awards and 25 second-place awards.
The News-Post also received five Best of Show Awards, determined to be the best among the winners in all divisions for newspapers and online news sites:
- Business (non retail) ad, small print
- News-driven special section
- Feature page design
- Sports column
- Business reporting
First-place awards were:
- Self-promotion advertising: Samantha Bangh, Connie Hastings, Happy Holidays from the FNP
- Business (non retail) ad, large print: James Constantine, Noelle Hallman, Mercersburg Academy ad in Weinberg Playbill
- Business (non retail) ad, small print: Constantine, Hallman, Mercersburg Academy, Summer Camps
- Advertising-driven special publication, standalone: Bangh, Mary Kate Battles, Frederick Weddings Magazine
- News-driven special section: Paul Milton, Trevor Baratko, Pete McCarthy, Bill Watts, Bill Green, 9/11: Frederick Remembers
- Custom publication: Anna Joyce, Bangh, Bank of Clarke
- Page one design: Joe Ferraro, Playground
- Feature page design: Ferraro, Capone
- Photo series: Green, Katina Zentz, staff, A Day in the Life of Frederick County
- Sports photo (action): Zentz, Showing softball savvy
- Sports photo (feature): Zentz, Jumping for joy
- Website of general excellence
- Local column (feature or humor): Joshua Smith, School daze
- Feature story (non-profile): Angela Roberts, Camp Jamie
- Sports feature: John Cannon, 'Shining light'
- Sports column: Smith, My cleanup hitter has gone home
- Coronavirus in communities: Greg Swatek, Through weary eyes
- Business: Roberts, Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch
- Arts/entertainment: Roberts, Both a window and a mirror
- Growth and land use: Jack Hogan, Frederick County residents voice concerns with Sugarloaf preservation plan
Second-place awards were:
- Revenue generators, new business concept: Samantha Bangh, Frederick Weddings Spring Showcase Sweepstakes
- Business (non retail) ad, large print: Anna Joyce, Connie Hastings, Earth Day
- Business (non retail) ad, small print: James Constantine, Noelle Hallman, Best of the Best
- News-driven special section: Joyce, Your Dream Home
- Custom publication: Bangh, Hastings, Weinberg Center for the Arts Playbill
- Page one design: Joe Ferraro, 9/11
- Feature page design: Ferraro, Colors
- General news photo: Bill Green, Firefighter funeral
- Breaking news photo: Katina Zentz, Firefighter dies battling blaze
- Feature photo: Green, Fair fun
- Photo series: Zentz, A handsome harvest
- Photo gallery: Zentz, Mount St. Mary’s defeats Howard
- Local column (feature or humor): Joshua Smith, We could all use more love in our lives
- Feature story (profile): Angela Roberts, Longtime AARCH president and Frederick leader
- Feature story (non-profile): Jack Hogan, Veterans who served in Afghanistan
- Headline: Paul Milton, "Surely, you joust"
- Sports story: John Cannon, Family ties: Gibson helps Roaders win
- Sports feature: Greg Swatek, 'The most Lancer' of all
- Sports column: Cannon, They were always Topps, in my book
- Continuing coverage: Jillian Atelsek, Department of Justice report on FCPS
- Investigative reporting: Ryan Marshall and Steve Bohnel, Trending blue?
- State government: Hogan, Immigration detention agreement with ICE ends
- Business: Hogan, Supply chain disruptions
- Medical/science: Atelsek, Women's death a mystery 30 years later
- Education: Atelsek, Workers shortage at Frederick County Public Schools
