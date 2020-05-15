The Frederick News-Post took home the top honor of News Organization of the Year in its division, the Maryland, Delaware D.C. Press Association announced Friday.
The announcement came after winners were named during a weeklong virtual award ceremony by the Press Association, which recognized both advertising and editorial work at print and online news organizations completed in 2019.
The News Organization of the Year awards are chosen based on the points accumulated for first and second place prizes in each category. There are eight divisions based on circulation. The News-Post is judged among print dailies with a circulation between 20,000 and 75,000.
The contest, governed by the Association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, admitted nearly 1,900 entries from 52 member publications among 85 categories, according to a release announcing the winners.
First and second place prizes could be awarded in each category. One Best in Show award is given in each category where the winners across all divisions are judged. In the newsroom, Best in Show winners were: Steve Bohnel, Jeremy Arias and Cameron Dodd for the Wild Card: Immigration in Communities category; Heather Mongilio for the Series category; Graham Cullen in the Feature Photo category; and Bill Green in the Breaking News Photo category.
In advertising, Best in Show winners were Samantha Bangh and Connie Hastings in the Custom Publication category; Katie Powderly and Jennifer Abrecht in the Retail ad — Small Print only category; Katie Powderly and Michele Fox in the Restaurant/Entertainment ad — Large print only category and Katie Powderly and Jennifer Abrecht in the Advertising Campaign category.
In addition, the News-Post newsroom received the following awards:
Crystal Schelle
- — Second Place arts and entertainment reporting
Graham Cullen
- — First Place for best photo gallery
Greg Swatek, Graham Cullen
- — Second Place for best use of interactive media
Bill Green
- — First and Second Place for breaking news photo
Erika Riley
- — First and Second Place Business Reporting
News-Post staff
- — First Place continuing coverage
Kate Masters, Graham Cullen
- — First Place for continuing coverage video
Paul Milton
- — First Place editorial
Jack Murphy
- — Second Place editorial
Graham Cullen, Kate Masters
- — First Place — editorial/blog video
Katryna Perera, Heather Mongilio
- — First Place Education Reporting
Katryna Perera
- — Second Place Education Reporting
Samantha Hogan, Heather Mongilio
- — First Place Environmental Reporting
Graham Cullen
- — First Place Feature Photo
Bill Green
- — Second Place Feature Photo
Heather Mongilio, Jeremy Arias
- — First Place Feature Story: Non-Profile
Crystal Schelle
- — First Place Feature Story: Profile
Katryna Perera
- — Second Place Feature Story: Profile
Graham Cullen, Kate Masters
- — Second Place Features Video
Katryna Perera, Graham Cullen
- — First Place Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling
Heather Mongilio
- — Second Place Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling
Dan Gross
- — Second Place General News Photo
Erika Riley
- — Second Place General News Story
Heather Mongilio
- — First Place General News Video
News-Post Staff
- — First Place General Web Site Excellence
Kate Masters
- — First Place Growth & Land Use Reporting
Colin McGuire
- — Second Place Growth & Land Use Reporting
Ryan Marshall
- — Second Place Headline
Heather Mongilio
- — First Place Investigative Reporting
Allen Etzler
- — Second Place Local Column: Critical Thinking
Joshua R. Smith
- — First Place Local Column: Feature or Humor
Katryna Perera
- — First Place Local Government
Heather Mongilio, Wyatt Massey
- — First Place Medical/Science Reporting
Katlynn Almansor
- — First and Second Place News-driven Art or Illustrations
Graham Cullen
- — First Place News Multimedia Storytelling
Katlynn Almansor
- — First and Second Place Page 1 Design
Bill Green
- — First Place Photo Series
Graham Cullen
- — Second Place Photo Series
Heather Mongilio
- — First Place Public Service
Heather Mongilio, Wyatt Massey
- — Second Place Religion Reporting
Heather Mongilio
- — First Place Series
Graham Cullen
- — First Place Special Event Video
Dan Neuland
- — Second Place Sports Column
Joe Ferraro
- — First Place Sports Feature Story
Bill Green
- — Second Place Sports Photo (Feature)
Graham Cullen
- — Second Place Sports Photo (Sports Action)
Graham Cullen, Greg Swatek
- — First Place Sports video
Steve Bohnel, Jeremy Arias, Cameron Dodd
- — First Place Wild Card: Immigration in Communities
The News-Post advertising department received the following awards:
Jennifer Abrecht and Katie Powderly
- — First and Second Place Advertising Campaign
Samantha Bangh, Anna Joyce, Dawn Dayhoff
- — First Place advertising-driven special publication
Anna Joyce, Chris Sands
- — Second Place advertising-driven special publication
Anna Joyce, Connie Hastings
- — First Place for Business (non-retail) ad — Large print only
Anna Joyce, Michele Fox
- — Second Place for Business (non-retail) ad — Large print only
Katie Powderly, Talia Valencia
- — First Place for Business (non-retail) ad — Small print only
Katie Powderly, Susan Worley
- — Second Place for Business (non-retail) ad — Small print only
Katie Powderly
- — Second Place for Community Service Program
Samantha Bangh, Connie Hastings
- — First Place custom publication
Katie Powderly, Talia Valencia
- — First and Second Place Multi-media ad
Katie Powderly, Michele Fox
- — First Place Restaurant / Entertainment ad — Large print only
Katie Powderly
- — Second Place Restaurant / Entertainment ad — Large print only
Katie Powderly, Talia Valencia
- — First Place Restaurant / Entertainment ad — Small print only
Samantha Bangh, Katie Powderly, Debra Tyson
- — Second Place Restaurant / Entertainment ad — Small print only
Anna Joyce, James Constantine, Kathy Reynolds
- — Second Place Retail ad — Large Print only
Katie Powderly, Jennifer Abrecht
- — First and Second Place Retail ad — Small Print only
Samantha Bangh — First and Second Place Self-Promotion Advertising
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.