Silver Line Metro
From left, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are shown during a ribbon cutting Tuesday on the Washington Dulles International Airport station platform at the opening of new Silver Line Extension at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia.

 Jose Luis Magana

The scale of the D.C. metro system shortage is a little hard to see. Metro ridership struggles to reach what it used to be pre-pandemic and trains are more crowded, according to Metro officials. The reason? Metro officials say ridership has been increasing at a rate that has outpaced the current number of available trains.

In Fall 2021, a 7000-series train derailed on the Blue Line in Arlington, Virginia, leading to a National Transportation Safety Board investigation that took all the 7000-series trains off the tracks due to issues with their wheels. This left Metro with only around 40% of their fleet operable, and coupled with ridership losses from the pandemic and construction on multiple lines, the trains have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

