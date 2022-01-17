Parts of Frederick County received up to 5 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice overnight Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall started just before 3 p.m., switched to freezing rain about 8 p.m. and gradually tapered off overnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said. Temperatures were as low as 12 degrees Sunday morning at Frederick Municipal Airport. A winter storm warning was in effect for Frederick County Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The county received between 3 and 5 inches of snow “scattered around,” Martin said, with most precipitation over by 1 a.m. Monday. Lingering showers of rain and snow may have hit morning commuters.
The National Weather Service logged between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of ice throughout the county, according to Martin. Residents may continue to see light rain or snow Monday, but no further accumulation is expected. Wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph.
Between 1 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13 disabled vehicles, five property damage collisions, one collision with injury, assisted other police departments five times and received 152 calls total, according to spokesman Todd Wivell.
The Frederick Police Department responded to nine disabled vehicles and eight crashes, spokesman Allen Etzler said, recording 120 calls for service between 4:15 p.m. Sunday and about 2 p.m. Monday.
From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Maryland State Police responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 537 calls for service across the state.
Looking ahead, Martin said there could be rain Wednesday night that turns to snow. The National Weather Service is also monitoring another system that could affect the coming weekend.
