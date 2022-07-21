A 550-unit, age-restricted development with affordable housing is proposed in the New Market area.

Turnpike Farm Limited Partnership and Eng-Land Acres LLC, the property owners, have petitioned the town to annex about 93 acres for the development into the corporate limits of New Market.

(2) comments

elymus43

Too much development in the county already.

Piedmontgardener

Perhaps, just perhaps, the New Market development might end for a while? A whole lot of folks trying to use 144 these days.

