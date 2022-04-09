A key part of the trail system in the city of Frederick can move forward after the city’s aldermen approved an agreement for its design Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved a $468,000 agreement with the firm Buchart Horn to design the North Branch Trail along part of the city’s north side.
The shared-use path will run from Waterford Park to the Whittier neighborhood along the old Hagerstown & Frederick trolley line.
A $400,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Bikeways program will fund most of the project, while the city will provide up to $100,000.
The path will be great for people who want to use alternative transportation options, Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
Alderman Kelly Russell said the project will fill in a key missing link in the city’s system of trails and paths.
— Ryan Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.