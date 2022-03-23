Frederick aldermen who sit on three of the city’s quasijudicial boards and commissions could lose their voting rights on those bodies under a proposal by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.
The boards and commissions will be more independent without a voting member of the Board of Aldermen, Kuzemchak said.
Kuzemchak’s plan would change the aldermanic representative on the city’s Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission to nonvoting liaisons rather than full committee members. The change would also apply to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which doesn’t currently have an aldermanic member.
Aldermanic liaisons are currently appointed by the mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen.
The proposed resolution would amend the city’s charter to move the sections on the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals into the city code, where the language dealing with the Historic Preservation Commission already exists.
Kuzemchak said she focused on those three bodies ahead of other city boards and commissions because of their quasi-judicial status.
“It’s not that I don’t think we need to have a conversation about boards and commissions. We do need to do that. But I wanted to get these three done quickly,” she said at a workshop Wednesday.
Alderman Ben MacShane, who serves as the board’s representative on the Planning Commission, said the current system is a useful check on a structure heavily weighted toward the mayor.
A future mayor could stack the Planning Commission with their own supporters, leaving the aldermen without a voice, he said.
But even that voting member only represents their own view and isn’t voting on the view of the entire board, Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Kelly Russell asked what caused Kuzemchak to bring the issue forward now.
Kuzemchak replied that she believes that a majority of the current board supports the change.
Russell also hypothesized that a nonvoting liaison wouldn’t be bound by the same ethical standards against outside discussions and other factors that voting members are.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said they should do everything they can to make the Planning Commission independent, because an alderman shouldn’t have one vote on the Planning Commission and another if the item comes to the aldermen for a review.
If you participate in a conversation at the Planning Commission, “are you really independent when it comes back up here?” she said.
But Russell, a former aldermanic liaison to the commission, said the liaison never gets two votes to approve something.
A Planning Commission vote is on a recommendation to the aldermen, and then the aldermen vote on whether to approve the item.
Not all Planning Commission items come before the aldermen. On some issues, the commission can issue its own decision.
Mayor Michael O’Connor questioned a part of Kuzemchak’s proposal that would allow liaisons to “express personal opinions on an issue but may not attempt to influence the independent discussion and judgement of the Planning Commission members.”
O’Connor wondered how to decide whether an opinion is an attempt to influence.
“Why else would you express an opinion other than to influence somebody else?”
O’Connor said city staff would incorporate suggestions from Wednesday’s workshop and determine whether more workshops are needed, or how to otherwise proceed.
