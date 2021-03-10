Frederick’s aldermen accept that their jobs don’t come with a time clock, but reforming the city’s policies for complaints of inappropriate behavior by public officials will include helping define when they’re “on duty” and off.
The mayor and aldermen discussed possible changes to the city’s ethics ordinance and harassment policy to deal with the issue at a workshop Wednesday.
The changes would apply to the mayor and the five aldermen and cover any activity related to their official capacity, including attending functions, seminars or other events, Assistant City Attorney Rachel Nessen explained.
But Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak questioned when city officials aren’t in their official roles, noting that people approach her at the store or in public to raise concerns or discuss city business.
“We’re always in our capacity. We made the decision to run for this office,” Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Ben MacShane agreed.
“I can never take off the perceived influence that my position brings with it,” he said.
The new ordinance would make it a violation for an elected official to engage in harassment and establish a process for the Ethics Commission to receive and review a report of harassment.
The city currently has no specific policy or procedures to deal with complaints of harassment made against public officials by noncity employees.
Mayor Michael O’Connor agreed about the 24/7 nature of their work but said it would be up to the specific details of a complaint to help determine whether an official was really acting in their official capacity.
If the commission finds after a hearing that the official engaged in harassment, it can refer them to counseling or training, reprimand them, or remove them from a city board or commission.
The proposed ordinance would define harassment as any verbal, nonverbal, or physical behavior that “threatens, coerces, humiliates, intimidates, or embarrasses an individual based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, or any other protected class.”
It would define sexual harassment as “unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal, nonverbal, or physical contact of a sexual nature, or conduct which is directed at an individual because of that individual’s sex.”
Alderman Roger Wilson wondered whether the rules would remain in place when officials are interacting with their families, fraternity brothers, personal friends or other parts of their social group.
He noted that many of the part-time aldermen have other jobs and wondered whether the policies would apply in those workplaces as well.
Kuzemchak argued that the behavior the new rules would punish are things she wouldn’t expect an ethical person to exhibit at all.
“I don’t think they’re behaviors that are acceptable at any time, especially as a public official,” she said.
The issue comes as Wilson faces allegations of inappropriate behavior by several women, which were raised in a Facebook post by MacShane in December.
After a complaint is received, the city’s human resources director will meet with the person making it as soon as it’s mutually convenient, according to the draft.
The director will explain the policy and inform the person about other options, such as filing with state or federal agencies.
After the meeting, the director will define the scope of a potential investigation and appoint a qualified, impartial investigator to look into the complaint. The investigator can be a city employee or an outside lawyer or other professional that the city retains.
That investigator will set a reasonable timeline for the investigation, interview the elected official and prepare a written report, among other steps.
The human resources director would then forward the report to the ethics commission.
The draft policy would protect city employees from retaliation for filing complaints, but also to allow disciplinary up to termination if they’re found to have “knowingly and intentionally” made false statements or representations.
The aldermen also debated how long complaints should be allowed to be filed, ultimately leaning toward allowing the policies to cover someone’s entire time in elected office.
Alderman Derek Shackelford argued that the draft proposal specifically referred to elected officials and should cover their entire time in office.
They also discussed details such as whether someone should be able to file a complaint on a victim’s behalf, how to handle reports of inappropriate behavior among two other people and whether they should require that investigators be the same sex as the person making the complaint.
