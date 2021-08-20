Doom Fest will proceed after getting a somewhat backhanded vote of confidence this week from the Frederick aldermen.
The aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to deny a variance of the city’s noise ordinance requested by Olde Mother Brewing, one of the venues for October’s Maryland Doom Fest music festival.
The North Market Street brewery had requested the variance as a precaution against accidentally violating the noise ordinance during the festival to be held from Oct. 28-31, billed on its website as “a weekend of doom metal in its purest form.”
For the first four years of its existence, the festival had been held at Cafe 611 and Guido’s Speakeasy. But with Guido’s closure in 2019, Olde Mother is taking over as Cafe 611’s co-host for the event, Olde Mother co-owner Keith Marcoux told the aldermen. The venue regularly hosts live music without complaints or citations from the city, but they’re concerned about noise escaping when patrons open the doors to go in or out, Marcoux said.
In a letter to Mayor Michael O’Connor, co-owner Nicholas Wilson wrote that having the event shut down because of noise complaints during the four-day period would cause the promoter to lose a significant amount of money.
To sufficiently soundproof their building would cost tens of thousands of dollars, he said.
There’s also a difference because the festival will feature professional bands with bigger and higher-quality sound systems than their usual performers, Marcoux said.
“We want to be good neighbors,” he said.
While the aldermen appreciated the sentiment, they balked at granting the variance.
A variance requires showing that not having it would create an undue hardship for the business, and that no “reasonably practicable alternative” is available, according to the city’s code. Alderman Kelly Russell moved to deny the variance, saying she hadn’t heard compelling evidence that there would be an undue hardship, or that no other reasonable alternatives existed.
But both she and Alderman Roger Wilson said they were confident that, given Olde Mother’s record of compliance with noise laws, the venue will be able to run the event without problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.