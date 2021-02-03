Frederick's hearing schedule for the current fiscal year's budget was drastically shorter than previous years, and the city's aldermen will have to decide how long they want this year's process to be.
Last year, the mayor and aldermen held three virtual hearings and a meeting to adopt the fiscal 2021 budget in May as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded as opposed to the seven or eight hearings that are usually held.
The city is still experiencing some of the same challenges in dealing with the pandemic as last year, including some staff availability issues, said Katie Barkdoll, director of budget and purchasing for the city.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she'd prefer a “more robust” discussion than last year, and Alderman Roger Wilson agreed.
Alderman Kelly Russell suggested they find a “happy medium” of more meetings than last year, but perhaps not as many as they've traditionally held.
“I'll show up to however many meetings we have of course,” she said, but they need to be aware of the impact on staff and other concerns.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said five or six meetings might be more efficient.
Wilson said it's important that the public have enough chances for input into the process, more so than how many meetings they have.
