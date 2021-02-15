After several months of work reviewing the city's comprehensive plan, Frederick will likely take some more time before passing it, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other delays.
The city's aldermen are scheduled to vote on a resolution to extend the time period for approving the plan by 60 days at their meeting Thursday. The plan had been scheduled for approval at that meeting.
But while the mayor and aldermen have been holding workshops to review the plan since early December, a variety of issues have left them needing more time, according to a staff memo from Brandon Mark, the division manager of community planning and urban design for the city.
“There were several instance where the agenda was continued to later dates due to time limitations and weather events,” Mark wrote. “Discussions of the plan were further complicated due to the logistics of virtual meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city had planned to have the plan ready for adoption by the 90-day deadline of Feb. 18 since it received the Planning Commission's recommendation on Nov. 20.
Now, they expect to hold one more workshop and then adopt the plan at a public hearing in March or April, according to the memo.
A resolution proposed for Thursday's meeting would extend the approval deadline for 60 days, to April 19.
The comprehensive plan is a 20-year guide to help direct the city in the development of environmental issues, historic preservation, housing, land use, libraries, parks, pedestrian and trail systems, schools, transportation, and zoning.
