Frederick’s aldermen will take some more time to figure out how best to spend a pot of money to help people behind in their rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will wait a few weeks to get more data on city residents who need help with their rent but may not have all the information to qualify for federal assistance provided through the city and county. The aldermen and Mayor Michael O’Connor discussed the issue at their workshop on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, O’Connor joined County Executive Jan Gardner and others to announce roughly $3 million in rental assistance for county residents who are having trouble paying rent because of the pandemic.
The county will contribute about $2.2 million, much of it allocated from the federal CARES Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, while the city will contribute about $830,000 in CARES Act money. The money will be allocated to a rental assistance program run by the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Need
The city’s Affordable Housing Fund has $100,000 that can be provided to the rental assistance program run by the coalition, a utilities assistance fund run by the coalition, divided between the two programs or used for another purpose.
Both the rental and utility assistance funds come with a variety of restrictions for who can qualify for the money, according to a memorandum prepared by city staff. The city money could be provided to people who aren’t able to meet all of the guidelines for the federal funds provided through the Religious Coalition.
Applicants for the federal money must prove that they lost their job or had their hours reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that they have a household income at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area, and an eviction notice from after March 16, among numerous other criteria.
It may be wise to use the city money to create a safety net for people who can’t prove all of the criteria for the other programs, Alderman Ben MacShane said Wednesday.
MacShane and others expressed a desire to look further into how the money could best be spent, but not wait too long in getting money to people who need it.
Alderman Roger Wilson said he agrees about the need for a safety net, but would like to have some real data to look at before they allocate the money.
The board needs to know how many city residents have applied for money from the Religious Coalition but haven’t had their applications processed because they weren’t “able to check a box,” MacShane said.
O’Connor said he would like to be able to provide the aldermen with an update on requests for both utility assistance and COVID-19 relief to provide context for the discussion.
He proposed bringing the data back at their July 29 workshop.
“I think the idea of holding doesn’t mean holding until November,” O’Connor said. “In a couple of weeks, we’ll have a better sense of where we are.”
