The City of Frederick is currently seeking people to fill vacancies on several boards and commissions.
Current vacancies include:
- Airport Commission, Citizen Representative
- Board of Supervisors of Elections
- Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Review Panel
- Plumbing Board
- Youth Advisory Council
For membership requirements and additional information, please visit cityoffrederickmd.gov/726/Commission-Vacancies. All commission and board positions are on a volunteer basis, except for the Board of Supervisors of Elections vacancy.
