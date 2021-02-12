President Joe Biden will spend the weekend at Camp David, according to the White House press office, his first visit to the presidential retreat in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont.
Biden was scheduled to leave the White House around 5:30 p.m. Friday for the trip to Camp David, where he is expected to stay until Monday.
Camp David has been used as an out-of-Washington residence by presidents since Franklin Roosevelt.
Due to increased security measures, portions of Catoctin Mountain Park is closed through approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Parks Service.
Park Central Road will be closed between the visitor center and the Camp Greentop entrance, and trails to Hog Rock Overlook and Blue Ridge Summit Vista will also be closed. All other trails will remain open.
Parking lots at the Catoctin Mountain Park visitor center will be open but may fill up early in the day, per NPS officials. Additional parking is available on the west side of the park at Camp Round Meadow.
Interested parties can call 301-663-9388 or visit the park website at nps.gov/cato for more information on the availability of park facilities.
Earlier Friday, Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), in the Oval Office to discuss his administration's plans for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
In a statement after the meeting, Hogan said, “We must show that Republicans and Democrats in Washington can work together to get important things done. We cannot afford another partisan process with one party dictating to another.”
