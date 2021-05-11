The city of Frederick announced this week that both of its swimming pools will open this summer.
The William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool in Mullinix Park will open to city residents May 29, the city wrote in a statement — just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Residents will need to pre-register online to reserve a spot during scheduled two-hour swim sessions.
Last summer, Diggs Pool opened in mid-July and operated at a limited capacity through Labor Day. The Edward P. Thomas Jr. Memorial Swimming Pool in Baker Park, meanwhile, remained closed throughout all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baker Park pool will open in mid-June, the city’s statement read, but “the exact operating details are still to be determined and will be announced as they become finalized.”
Hours of operation for the pools will be determined in phases, the city's statement said.
