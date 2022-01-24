Brookfield Drive at Irishtown Road fully opened as a two-way road in Emmitsburg Monday, giving residents in the growing development greater access to downtown after years of waiting.
The previously one-way Brookfield Drive allowed vehicles to come out onto Irishtown Road, Pembrook resident Sharon Hane said, but not into Brookfield Drive from Irishtown Road. This led to congestion on the other side of Brookfield.
"Traffic was backing up on Tract Road," Hane said, which connects to Md. 140.
After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Hane recounted her phone call to Mayor Don Briggs in the early 2000s, asking if something could be done.
"It's going to help the traffic flow on 140 a lot," Hane said of the two-way road.
Marco Galliani, president of the Brookfield Community Homeowners Association board of directors, said about 117 houses are occupied in Brookfield, with 19 more on the way. A more convenient route into downtown was "something the community was looking forward to," he said.
Sight distance issues that are now resolved with a wider Irishtown Road had prevented Brookfield Drive from becoming two-way initially, according to Richard Demmitt of RJD Development, Brookfield's developer.
Construction continues in Brookfield, and Gulden said local residents can look forward to street lights, a bike path and sidewalks in the next few months as more houses are built. The final coat of asphalt is scheduled for late summer, according to Emmitsburg's website.
“It gives the residents out there the opportunity to take another route to our commercial area on the eastern part of town," Briggs said in an interview.
