A proposal to change the city of Frederick’s salary structure could make the city more competitive in attracting new workers, according to the city’s mayor.
But some of the city’s aldermen are concerned that one part of the restructuring plan could perpetuate historical discrimination in the city’s hiring policies.
The aldermen discussed the possible salary structure change included in Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget during a hearing Wednesday night.
O’Connor’s budget would move the city’s pay scale from 18 pay grades to 15, collapsing the four lowest grades into one. Each grade would have a 60% swing from the lowest salary in that range to the highest, with employees still eligible for merit raises and other increases within their grade.
It would also include a 6.42% cost of living adjustment, Katie Barkdoll, director of budget and purchasing, said previously.
When a salary study came before the Board of Aldermen in February, there was a strong desire to move toward a living wage, Barkdoll said Wednesday.
Not all city employees currently earn a living wage.
The new scale sets the minimum wage for city employees at $20 an hour, although Barkdoll said the scale could look slightly different depending on what the aldermen decide on the cost of living adjustment.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said the new minimum wage is a huge step.
“That is probably the most exciting thing about this entire budget for me,” she said.
The change would be the first restructuring of salaries in 15 years and would make sure the city can attract talented workers, O’Connor said.
“For me, it’s the foundation of everything we’re going to do over the next five weeks,” he said.
The new scale does a better job of lifting compensation for employees who are at the lower end of the scale so they are closer to a living wage, said Karen Paulson, director of human resources.
Implementing the changes to the pay scale would cost the city $1.5 million.
The change would also provide each city employee with a one-time $100 payment for each year that they’ve been in their current position.
O’Connor said it would be an effort to make sure employees get some compensation for their experience.
Kuzemchak said she likes the idea of paying for loyalty.
“Experience in a position does matter,” she said.
But she would like to see a cap on how much money an employee could get in the deal.
Alderman Ben MacShane said the plan may reward loyalty, but it could also perpetuate disparities created by discriminatory hiring policies in the city’s past, either racial discrimination or people from the same families or social groups that repeatedly got jobs with the city.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re willing to go so far, as long as we don’t upset the apple cart at all,” he said.
O’Connor said he understood MacShane’s point, but the bonus would acknowledge that employees’ experience has merit.
Not doing it wouldn’t improve the things MacShane pointed out, he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said changing the minimum wage won’t matter if the city’s hiring culture doesn’t change.
“Are we changing the culture of the way the city does business?” he said.
Wednesday was the first of nine hearings on various aspects of the budget.
O’Connor noted that it was the first budget hearing held in-person in three years. No members of the public attended Wednesday’s hearing.
The next hearings will be on April 14, with meetings at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The aldermen are expected to vote on the proposed budget on May 19.
