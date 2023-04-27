Joe Wallace stood in the gray bowl of the skate park in Frederick’s Hill Street Park and looked around.
“For 10-plus years, this place was a gem,” he said.
Wallace said the skate park, a concrete moonscape of drops, ramps, and rails, used to be packed with skaters all the time.
Now, it’s empty even on nice Saturday afternoons, he said.
Wallace picked up some small chunks of concrete that had broken off from the surface of the bowl, and pointed to a crack that could send a skateboarder flying if they hit it at the wrong angle.
“Just improving little things like this would make a big difference,” he said.
Wallace and other veteran skaters are among those urging the city to renovate the Hill Street skate park, a costly proposition that some city leaders fear would take money away from improvements to parks in other parts of the city.
He and several others spoke at a hearing Thursday on the city’s parks and recreation budget.
The skating community in Frederick, where sweatshirts and hats for the iconic downtown skate shop Pitcrew can still be spotted on people walking around Market Street, is a deep one, said Wallace, who has been skating since 1984.
Pitcrew, which closed in 2017, “really solidified the scene,” Wallace said at the skate park on Monday.
The shop, and the Hill Street skate park, provided spots where skaters could meet up with each other, and that drew top skaters including skateboarding and video game legend Tony Hawk, he said.
Renovating the Hill Street skate park is expected to cost about $2 million, with $1 million possibly coming from the city, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Smith said Thursday.
The city is searching for other sources of money, and is talking with various community groups about possible funding, he said.
In fiscal 2023, the city put aside $1.5 million for park improvements in equity emphasis areas — census tracts with large numbers of low-income or traditionally disadvantaged populations or groups, used by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments — which includes the skate park as well as the larger Hill Street Park.
Alderman Ben MacShane said Thursday that it’s clear the skate park is inadequate in its current condition.
But he said he’s reluctant to use so much of the equity emphasis money for one project at the expense of projects in other areas of the city.
Alderman Kelly Russell has suggested using a million dollars of the equity emphasis funds for the skate park and funding the rest of the renovations with money set aside for the future design and construction of a community center in nearby Westside Regional Park.
But several of her colleagues said they are reluctant to shift money from one project that would benefit low-income families to another.
The city needs to have a conversation about improvements to Hill Street Park in general, along with the skate park, said Alderwoman Katie Nash.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he thought the discussion about the skate park are overdue, but they also need to talk about a community that has been neglected.
They can pull money from different projects, but whether that is appropriate is another question, Shackelford said.
Russell said she doesn’t agree that they would be taking money from equity emphasis areas, since the Hill Street park is within one of those areas.
“We can do both. One would not stop the other,” Russell said.
In a series of emails earlier this month, Frederick resident Andy Stout, an advocate for the project, pressed the aldermen to consider the condition of the skate park, and said he didn’t think the issue was getting the attention that it deserved.
The skate park is so important because it gives the skating community a place to go, said Brent Porterfield, a former Pitcrew employee who now owns the North Market Street store Embark Skate Shop.
A whole new generation of skaters has come along since he opened in 2018, Porterfield said.
But with all the repairs needed to the Hill Street Park, people have mostly stopped coming.
“It’s almost like an abandoned park at this point,” Porterfield said.
As Porterfield talked, Winston Sievers, 8, aimed his board down into a nearby bowl, dodging cracks and gliding up the other side.
He’s been skating for two years, he said, and likes the individual nature of it better than team sports.
“It’s just my passion,” he said with a shrug.
Winston got into skating by watching Tony Hawk videos on YouTube, said his mother, Abby Sievers.
But the Hill Street park, with its uneven surfaces and somewhat secluded location, concerns her.
So they find other locations where Winston can practice.
“We’re doing so many things with him right now with skateboarding. But it’s all down the road,” she said.
(2) comments
Funding new projects usually seems more sexy than maintaining existing ones. If the county can’t afford to maintain the parks they have, is it really a good idea to build more?
Start a go fund me! Kids need a place to skate!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.