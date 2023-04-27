Hill Street Park
Frederick skateboard enthusiast Joe Wallace points out the many damaged portions of concrete in the “bowl” and other portions of the Hill Street Skate Park.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Joe Wallace stood in the gray bowl of the skate park in Frederick’s Hill Street Park and looked around.

“For 10-plus years, this place was a gem,” he said.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

MrSniper
MrSniper

Funding new projects usually seems more sexy than maintaining existing ones. If the county can’t afford to maintain the parks they have, is it really a good idea to build more?

Whynot?

Start a go fund me! Kids need a place to skate!

