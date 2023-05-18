Frederick's aldermen made short work of the city's budget Thursday night, passing the spending plan for fiscal 2024 in a brisk series of votes.
The 21-minute meeting ended with the board's unanimous vote to approve the city's $190 million budget, while keeping the city's property tax rate the same.
“This may be some kind of record,” Mayor Michael O'Connor quipped as the meeting wrapped up.
Thursday's brief meeting came at the end of more than six weeks of discussion and analysis, including nine meetings in which the aldermen discussed O'Connor's proposed budget with heads of city departments, members of the public, and others.
The $189.9 million budget includes a $124.3 million general fund. It maintains the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 of assessed value for personal property, and $1.55 per $100 of assessed value on business property.
The approved budget includes a variety of positions and funding added by O'Connor at the aldermen's request.
Those include $1.5 million in funding for renovations to Hill Street Park in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood; an additional $100,000 for park improvements in low-income or minority neighborhoods; $100,000 in improvements to downtown's Mullinix Park; $150,000 for a manager of public art for the city; and an additional $50,000 in support for the Golden Mile Alliance.
The budget includes $41.9 million for the Frederick Police Department, $1.49 million for the mayor's office, $5.6 million for parks, and nearly $2.7 million for the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Along with the overall budget, the aldermen also unanimously approved a master schedule of administrative and regulatory fees for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1; a list of employee grades and pay scales; and the property tax rate.
O'Connor thanked the aldermen for their thoughtful approach to the budget process.
“Each year, that's what we strive to do, to make the next budget better than the last budget we had,” O'Connor said. “And that focus and attention that you all give to this process means a great deal to me, and I know it means a great deal to our residents and to our employees.”
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak thanked O'Connor for listening to the aldermen's requests, and called the amendments that the mayor released Friday “extraordinary.”
Alderwoman Katie Nash thanked the city's department heads for helping the aldermen through the budget process, and thanked O'Connor for reflecting the aldermen's perspectives in the budget.
“I think [the budget process] is a really important time to have the conversations," she said, "and better understand the work that city employees do every day. ... And likewise, the budget for us is an important time to bring our perspectives forward as the elected representatives, and Mayor, I think our voices were heard in this document.”
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.