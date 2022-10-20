Frederick’s aldermen have approved a contract worth nearly $1.3 million for concrete repairs throughout the city.
The contract with $1.29 million contract with Frederick’s HMF Paving Contractors is for repairing curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps around the city through the end of June 2023.
While the first year is guaranteed, the second, third, and fourth years will be based upon satisfactory performance, budgetary approval, and mutual agreement, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked Mike Winpigler, the city’s superintendent of street maintenance, why he thought the contract had only drawn one bidder.
Winpigler said the contract traditionally doesn’t draw a lot of interest, partly because some contractors are reluctant to take on contracts that contain a lot of small projects rather than a few larger ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.