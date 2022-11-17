Frederick will spend $7.6 million to upgrade a 1990s-era storm water pump station along Carroll Creek, after approval from the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved a purchase order for $7,588,350 for a contract with CPP Construction to upgrade the pump.
The aldermen also unanimously approved a special ordinance to amend the city’s fiscal 2023 capital improvements budget by $2.1 million to cover the cost of the contract.
The pump station was originally built in 1997 as part of the Carroll Creek flood control project and the construction of Carroll Creek Linear Park, according to a staff report prepared for Thursday’s meeting.
But due to the station’s design with its control room underground, the station is susceptible to flooding if the pumps fail to engage, as happened in May 2018, when flooding led to significant damage to the pump’s motor control center.
The new project will build a 3,750-square-foot brick-and-block building on top of the pumping station, reinstall the electrical controls above ground, put in a backup sensor that will monitor water levels in the station’s wet wells, and replace the backup generator.
The building will include new public restrooms and a storage room for parks and recreation maintenance equipment.
The city’s capital improvements program already contained more than $5.56 million for the project, including a $1.56 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
