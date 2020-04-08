Frederick's aldermen officially approved a new schedule for the city's hearings on the fiscal 2021 budget Wednesday, adapting the timing because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the change, with the first public hearing on the proposed budget on April 14 at 7 p.m.
Additional meetings will be on April 22 and 27, both with hearings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A final hearing and the budget’s adoption will be at 7 p.m. on May 7.
The new timeline will allow for discussion and community participation, but they will have to move faster than normal, said Katie Barkdoll, the city's director of budget and purchasing.
They will also need a budget amendment to reflect the realities of how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect the budget, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
“It's just going to be a budget process unlike anything I've participated in,” O'Connor told the aldermen, who met in a virtual meeting.
The aldermen also unanimously passed an extension of the citywide state of emergency that O'Connor declared on March 13.
Under state law, an executive official can declare a state of emergency, but a legislative body must extend it if it will last more than 30 days.
In a briefing Wednesday morning, O'Connor reminded city residents to practice social distancing when using city parks for walking or hiking.
City playgrounds, pavilions, and other facilities are closed during the state of emergency.
