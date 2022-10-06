Frederick's aldermen would like Frederick County to pay for crossing guards for students going to the county school system's schools in the city of Frederick.
The aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve spending $123,832 to join the county's contract with All City Management Services, which provides crossing guard services to communities around the country.
The company will recruit, hire, train, and provide other services for nine crossing guard positions in the city.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak noted that crossing guards in the city will make $25.48 an hour, while guards in the county will make $26.55.
She said city residents are paying twice for a program that should be supported by the county.
The city decided years ago that children walking on city streets are the city's responsibility until they get to their schools, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said they need to have a discussion about the policy issue of whether the city should pay for crossing guards for students going to county-funded schools.
Mayor Michael O'Connor noted that FCPS recently got a new superintendent and the county will have a new county executive in a few months.
O'Connor said he expects there will be a conversation between the city and the county on the issue, likely after the November election.
