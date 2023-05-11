Brunswick is considering a $15.1 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 — 12% higher than this year's budget.
The town has agreed to keep its property tax rate the same for the next year, but is considering increases in water, wastewater and trash collection fees.
The general fund for FY24 is proposed at $8.6 million, an increase of about 7%, City Administrator Julie Martorana said during a council meeting Tuesday night. This fiscal year’s general fund budget is $8 million.
The total budget this fiscal year is $13.5 million.
No one from the public spoke during a hearing on the budget on Tuesday.
This was the first reading of the proposed budget. The proposed budget is scheduled to come back before the City Council for final approval later this month.
Tax revenue is expected to rise 7% in FY24, and most of that is expected to be allocated to the police department and public works department to pay for salaries, benefits and worker’s compensation, Martorana said.
This was the first time the Brunswick Police Department, with 18 officers, was fully staffed in a long time, Martorana said.
The city gave an average 10% raise to its police officers this fiscal year.
Most of the increased funding for public works would be for maintenance and repair around the city and utility increases at the new police and public works building, Martorana said.
Utility revenue is proposed to increase by 10%, but even so, the city will spend more than what it is taking in by about $126,000, Martorana said. Expenses are expected to be $549,000, a 5% increase from this year.
The city did not want to shock residents with a major hike, and therefore decided to increase utility fees incrementally, she said.
Water and wastewater treatment has become increasingly expensive with repairs at both plants and the cost of treatment chemicals increasing. The city has also had to spend more on trash, due to more collection days, landfill costs and general removal costs, Assistant City Administrator Jeremy Mose said.
Residential and commercial trash fees will increase $3, bringing the quarterly flat fee to $30. The restaurant and food service trash collection fee will stay at $250.
With water rates, those in higher usage tiers are proposed to see higher increases compared to those in lower tiers.
“The aim of that is to create a more substantial divide between lower-tiered ratepayers and promote water conservation,” Mose said.
For in-city water users, the minimum base charge is proposed at $60.49 for 4,000 gallons, a $1.19 increase from this year’s base charge.
After that, the rate is charged per 1,000 gallons.
Tier 1, for 4,001 to 10,000 gallons, would have a 17-cent rate increase, to $8.49. Tier 2, between 10,001 and 22,000 gallons, would have a 26-cent rate increase, to $13.44.
The last tier, Tier 3 with 22,001 gallons and more, would have a 59-cent rate increase, to $15.42.
Out-of-city water base rates, based on the same levels of usage, are proposed to increase by $1.60, to $81.71 for 4,000 gallons. The Tier 1 rate is proposed to increase to $11.07, the tier 2 rate to $17.48 and the tier 3 rate to $19.98.
Sewage rates are for both users inside and outside the city. They are grouped in the same usage categories.
The base fee is proposed to increase to $61.23.
Tier 1 would have a 17-cent rate increase to $8.72, Tier 2 would have a 35-cent rate increase to $17.72 and Tier 3 would have a 81-cent rate increase to $20.94.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved a property tax rate for the next fiscal year of 41 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is also the current rate.
A new component of the property rate is a structure for vacant properties. The owner of a vacant property will pay the 41-cent rate for three years while a building is vacant, then pay an elevated rate for each following year the building is vacant.
First, in year 4, it would be 2 times the vacant tax rate. The rate in year 5 would be 2.5 times the original rate, then 3 times the rate in year 6, and so on.
