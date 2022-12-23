Congress' year-end approval of two spending bills brought money for projects to several Frederick County communities.
President Joseph Biden's signing of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act means approval of $15 million for Brunswick for repairs to the city's water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.
“This funding is really going to be monumental,” Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said Friday.
The city has a number of upgrades planned to improve efficiencies, including to the wastewater plant's sludge press that dates to the 1980s and has begun to fail, Brown said.
The $15 million in federal money is more than the city's entire annual enterprise fund for making improvements to infrastructure, he said.
Officials from the city had a good discussion with U.S. Rep. David Trone, and he saw the need for including the funding request in the defense funding bill, Brown said.
The bill also included $5 million for Boonsboro to fix leaks in a town reservoir.
Boonsboro Mayor Howard Long could not be reached for comment Friday.
In a news release from his office announcing the projects' approval, Trone said residents in Brunswick and Boonsboro have been dealing with problems in their water systems for too long.
“Access to clean water is a right, not a privilege, which is why I'm proud to see these crucial federal investments signed into law,” Trone said in the release.
Brunswick gets the bulk of its potable water from the Potomac River, and about 20% from the Yourtee Spring Water Plant in Washington County.
The water treatment plant cleans water from the Potomac, but the filtration system and other technology is outdated and doesn't do as good a job as it used to, Assistant City Administrator of Public Facilities Jeremy Mose told the News-Post in June.
Heavy rains stir up sediment, and the old filtering technology can't remove all of it, Mose said.
Congress also voted Friday to approve the fiscal 2023 omnibus funding package, a wide-ranging collection of legislation funding a variety of projects and items.
Among the local projects included in the funding bill are:
- $4 million for the city of Frederick for the East Street Trail Liberty Road Bridge Crossing, to build a pedestrian bridge over the interchange at Md. 26 and U.S. 15 as part of a larger trail project.
- $4 million for a science, technology, engineering and math workforce development program at Mount St. Mary's University. The money would help the school remodel its current science facility and add 21,000 square feet to help accommodate significant growth in demand for courses in its science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.
- $1.3 million for refurbishments and upgrades for the city of Frederick's Permanent Supportive Housing Food Distribution Center and Soup Kitchen. Among other projects, the money will go toward helping to make the dining area more comfortable, moving away from cafeteria-style seating and toward more of a cafe style with individual tables with four or five seats each.
- $698,000 for the purchase of medical equipment, technology, appliances and furnishings for a Frederick County crisis stabilization center to provide care and a safe environment for people with mental health or substance abuse problems while they wait to connect with outpatient or long-term care facilities.
