Brunswick water plant
Director of Utilities Matt Campbell stands next to the filtration system in the Brunswick water treatment plant in June. The Brunswick water and wastewater treatment plants are receiving $15 million from the federal government in order to help modernize the facilities.

Congress' year-end approval of two spending bills brought money for projects to several Frederick County communities.

President Joseph Biden's signing of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act means approval of $15 million for Brunswick for repairs to the city's water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.

