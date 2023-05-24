Brunswick unanimously approved a $15.1 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 Tuesday night.
The budget is a 12% increase from this year’s budget, which was $13.5 million.
The property tax rate will remain the same next year at 41 cents per $100 of assessed value, but water, sewer and trash rates will increase starting July 1.
The Brunswick City Council voted to raise the general fund by 7%, bringing it to $8.6 million. This year's general fund is $8 million.
The capital budget, which funds the maintenance and purchase of land, building and equipment, was approved at $539,000. This was a decrease of more than 72% from this year’s capital budget, which stood at $1.9 million.
The city underwent significant projects for building improvements in the city this fiscal year, which was why this year’s capital fund was higher.
According to city documents, FY24’s capital fund will be used to purchase vehicles and continue some infrastructure improvement projects.
The enterprise budget, which was also unanimously passed, funds operating and capital funds for both water and wastewater.
The amounts mostly decreased in the enterprise budget, but still remained high due to increased costs, like chemicals to treat water and wastewater, Brunswick City Administrator Julie Martorana said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There should be a wash in those budgets,” she said. “And for many years that didn't happen, but in the last year, and hopefully the way we have it planned for this year, we're in pretty good shape.”
The water operating budget will be $3.3 million — increasing 9% from this year’s $3 million water operating fund. The capital water fund will be $1.6 million, about $33,400 less than this year’s water capital fund.
The wastewater operating budget decreased by 7%, going from $2.5 million for this year to $2.7 million for next year. The wastewater capital budget decreased from $1.2 million in this fiscal year to $1.1 million approved for the upcoming fiscal year.
Residential and commercial trash fees will increase by $3, from $27 to $30. The restaurant and food service trash collection fee will stay at $250.
However, even with the rate hike, the city would still be in a roughly $100,000 deficit, Assistant City Administrator Jeremy Mose said. If the city wanted to break even, it would have to raise the trash fee to $45, he said.
Water and sewer rates for both in- and out-of-city users will also experience a slight uptick, with higher usage tiers seeing more of an increase.
For in-city water users, the minimum base charge will be $60.49 for 4,000 gallons, a $1.19 increase from this year’s base charge.
After that, the rate is charged per 1,000 gallons.
Tier 1, for 4,001 to 10,000 gallons, will have a 17-cent rate increase, to $8.49. Tier 2, between 10,001 and 22,000 gallons, will have a 26-cent rate increase, to $13.44.
The last tier, Tier 3 with 22,001 gallons and more, will have a 59-cent rate increase, to $15.42.
Out-of-city water base rates, based on the same levels of usage, will increase by $1.60, to $81.71 for 4,000 gallons.
The Tier 1 rate will increase to $11.07, the tier 2 rate to $17.48 and the tier 3 rate to $19.98.
Sewage rates are for both users inside and outside the city. They are grouped in the same usage categories.
The base fee will increase to $61.23.
Tier 1 will have a 17-cent rate increase to $8.72, Tier 2 will have a 35-cent rate increase to $17.72 and Tier 3 will have a 81-cent rate increase to $20.94.
