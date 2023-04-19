Brunswick plans to keep its property tax rate the same for fiscal year 2024, and also use that rate for its new vacant property tax.
The City Council on Tuesday preliminarily approved a rate of 41 cents per $100 of assessed value. The measure needs to come back to the council for final approval.
The city is still working on a budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
The city will do everything it can to save money and avoid raising the tax rate, City Administrator Julie Martorana said in an interview Wednesday.
Even if the tax rate stays the same, though, tax bills could go up as property assessments rise.
The proposed property tax rate also would be used as the basis for a new vacant property tax that the city approved in October 2022.
The vacant property tax ordinance was passed to address a problem with vacant nonresidential properties in downtown Brunswick.
First, under the new rate, owners of vacant properties would have to go through a process of registration, inspection and maintenance.
Afterward, the owner would have three years to occupy the property. During those three years, the tax rate would be 41 cents per $100 of assessed value.
If the owner doesn’t fill the building after three years, the property tax rate would be multiplied for each subsequent year the building is vacant. First, in year 4, it would be 2 times the vacant tax rate. The rate in year 5 would be 2.5 times the original rate, then 3 times the rate in year 6, and so on.
The maximum tax would be reached in year 10, when the owner would be taxed 5 times the initial property tax rate.
Councilman Andy St. John wrote in an email that he was happy the city can maintain the property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
Additionally, he wrote, he is a big supporter of the vacant property tax. Avoiding the increased tax rate should be easy with the three-year grace period the city is providing, he wrote.
“If Brunswick never has the opportunity to collect this tax, because the buildings are no longer vacant, I will be very happy,” St. John wrote.
Councilman Vaughn Ripley wrote in an email that he had no comment on the tax rates.
Council members Brian Sandusky, Christopher Vigliotti, Angel White and Daniel Yochelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
