Brunswick Town Hall Meeting
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater speaks as District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald looks on during a town hall meeting in Brunswick on Monday evening.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Several Brunswick residents and public schools officials on Monday called on Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to accelerate the construction of a new Brunswick High School to replace a building they said is posing safety hazards to students, teachers and staff members.

A town hall meeting about the county's budget on Monday was the first of five that County Executive Jessica Fitzwater plans to host in the coming weeks. There will be one meeting in each County Council district.

senorris

Brunswick High school was in need of replacement in 2013 when my son graduated. About time they found funding and got around to it. Population in the area is exploding.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

You get a new high school, and YOU get a new high school...

Quote:

"Residents who called for funding for a new Brunswick High School during the town hall meeting — many of whom said they have children who attend or who will attend the high school — said the building has undrinkable water and has doors and bathroom stalls that won't lock."

"Undrinkable"? Really? How do they know?

Has the water been tested by a certified lab? Does it meet EPA Water Quality Standards?

If not, is the problem limited to that building or is it wide spread? How much would it cost to resolve the issue (if any exists)?

Bathroom stall door locks are inexpensive.

