Compensation for elected officials, the city's budget process, and a process for introducing and passing legislation are among the topics that could be changed as a committee appointed by the mayor reviews the city's charter.
The city's charter review committee on Thursday heard recommendations from a subcommittee on procedural issues in the city's charter.
The committee will consider many possibilities before recommending to the mayor and aldermen possible changes to the charter.
The committee should look at compensation for the mayor and aldermen that is fair and commensurate with their responsibilities, Megan Kirk, the subcommittee's leader, told her colleagues.
She said there should be a process for periodically reviewing compensation without needing to change the charter.
The group also should look at whether compensation should be included in the charter or moved to the city code, Kirk said.
Tom Lynch, the committee's chairman and a member of the subcommittee, asked whether the charter should set a base salary, then establish a commission to make adjustments.
The committee should consider whether to include an ethics provision in the charter, and ensure a fair process for receiving, investigating, and determining ethics complaints, Kirk said.
Ethics matters are currently addressed in the city code, but committee member Ron Peppe asked whether the city's foundational document should contain a statement about ethics.
The charter could contain a statement with general expectations for ethics among government officials, while leaving details to the city code, Lynch suggested.
The group should look at how other municipalities address ethics issues, he said.
Kirk suggested that the committee look at the city's processes for introducing and passing a budget, as well as legislation.
The budget process is outlined within the charter, setting a timetable for when the mayor should introduce the budget and how the aldermen should consider it, she said.
The committee should examine whether the time frames are workable and appropriate, and whether there is sufficient time for the aldermen to consider the budget and get public input, she said. The group also should consider whether it's best for that process to be in the charter, she said.
Unlike the budget, the charter contains little information on the process for introducing and passing legislation.
Kirk said the committee should establish a clearly defined process for introducing legislation, the timing of workshops and readings of proposed ordinances, and publishing proposed legislation.
The absence of clearly defined time limits for consideration and action is inefficient and can lead to gaps between legislation's introduction and action on it, she said.
Finally, the committee should look at creating a fixed schedule for reviewing the charter in the future, Kirk said in her presentation.
But creating a schedule shouldn't stop consideration of changes at other times if necessary, she said.
At its next meeting, scheduled for April 6, the committee is scheduled to hear from subcommittees looking into elections and voting, and the structure of the city's government.
By the end of that meeting, there should be a better idea of where each group is in its research on the various issues, Lynch said.
“I think we're getting close to being able to make some recommendations,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.