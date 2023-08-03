Frederick should adopt a legislative process similar to Frederick County’s, and require that the city’s charter be reviewed at least every 10 years, a city committee has recommended.
At a meeting at Frederick City Hall Thursday afternoon, the committee began presenting its initial recommendations developed from eight months of investigation and discussion.
The city’s aldermen should adopt a process similar to the county’s, with a detailed process for introducing, considering, and adopting legislation, committee member Megan Kirk told her colleagues Thursday.
Kirk was part of a subcommittee considering issues including the city’s legislative process, compensation for elected officials, the city’s budget process, ethics, and the process for further review of the city’s governing charter.
Other subcommittees will review their own recommendations on other issues at future gatherings of the committee, which meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at City Hall in Frederick.
The charter should provide for the creation of a commission to review compensation for elected officials, Kirk said in another of the subcommittee’s recommendations.
Under the proposed recommendation, the commission would consist of members appointed by the mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen. The commission would meet at least every four years. It would make compensation recommendations to go into effect after the next election.
The city’s charter should reference a separate ethics ordinance, but specify that the ordinance applies to both elected officials and the city’s staff, Kirk said.
The committee discussed an initial recommendation for residency requirements for candidates and officials.
There was widespread agreement that officials should be required to have their primary residence in the city throughout their time in office.
But there are valid reasons for why someone might not temporarily live at their primary residence, such as a divorce, a fire or other damage to their home, said committee member Ashley Waters.
Someone could also live elsewhere for a few weeks to care for a sick family member or other situation, the committee’s chairman, Tom Lynch, said.
Lynch has said he expects a draft report of recommendations for a vote by the full committee by mid-September.
From there, the report will be provided to the mayor and aldermen, with at least one meeting to discuss the recommendations with the mayor and aldermen.
The mayor and aldermen will ultimately decide which recommendations, if any, to accept.
Frederick’s charter dictates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
The charter was last reviewed in 2007. The aldermen last approved changes in 2013.
