A committee evaluating possible changes to Frederick's charter will hear from its first witnesses at its next meeting, to discuss election issues.
Committee member Stuart Harvey, former head of Frederick County's Board of Elections, said he had several speakers in mind for the group's April 20 meeting, but they had not been confirmed as of Thursday.
The city's Ad Hoc Charter Review Committee held its most recent meeting Thursday afternoon at City Hall.
The members continued business from previous meetings, hearing updates from subcommittees on research into different issues that the committee may want to include in its work.
It included presentations from Harvey on city election issues and from member Robert Van Rens on possible issues to examine regarding the structure of city government.
Any committee recommendations would go to the mayor and aldermen for a final decision.
The election issues included:
- nonpartisan elections
- open primaries
- holding elections on off years or following the presidential or gubernatorial schedule
- voting by mail
- possible term limits for city officials
- whether to let residents circulate petitions to get initiatives onto the ballot.
Harvey said his group believes the full committee should look at questions such as whether nonpartisan elections would affect voter turnout in elections and whether it would increase or decrease the cost of running a campaign.
Currently, only voters affiliated with a party can vote in that party's primary, as long as the party fields at least a full slate of candidates.
In the city's 2021 election, Republicans only fielded two candidates for aldermen rather than a full slate of five, avoiding the need for a primary.
The charter review committee might also look at the issue of voter eligibility, and the possibility of allowing non-citizens and 16- or 17-year-olds to vote.
Eleven municipalities in Maryland, as well as the states of Vermont and California, allow non-citizens to vote, Harvey said.
The committee voted Thursday not to consider the issue of voter identification as one of its topics.
Although no one opposed the voice vote, committee member Andrea Mayer objected, saying she was concerned that the committee hadn't established a sufficient process for deciding what it would consider and what it wouldn't.
The committee determines the issues it will cover, said Tom Lynch, the committee's chairman. He said he doesn't think deciding which topics don't warrant further attention hurts the committee's process.
While several members defended the decision not to look at the issue, committee member Jim Racheff said he doesn't support voter ID laws, but he's heard from several people concerned about the issue.
Van Rens said his subcommittee looking at the city's legislative and government structure believes the full committee should consider issues including the size of the Board of Aldermen, whether aldermen should be elected citywide or by district, and the separation of legislative and executive powers between the mayor and aldermen.
Adding aldermen would require larger slates; finding enough candidates can already be a challenge, Van Rens said.
If the committee recommends aldermanic districts, it should also look at whether to redefine those districts periodically as the city's population grows and shifts, he said.
The mayor's role under the current charter as president of the Board of Aldermen erodes a barrier between the city's executive and legislative roles, Van Rens said.
He said the subcommittee's initial research found that best practices usually call for a clear separation of powers.
