Design work is continuing on a project to add pedestrian and other improvements to an intersection on Frederick’s East Street.
Design for the project at the intersection of East Street and All Saints Street is 60% complete, with some changes currently being made to the design, said Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city.
The design is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024, with construction beginning in the summer of 2024, she said.
The city’s long-range Capital Improvements Plan includes $1.5 million for construction of the project, including $800,000 in fiscal 2024.
Coleman said the intersection project is one of three for which Frederick is currently developing designs.
One would build a new traffic signal and protected turning lanes at the intersection of Yellow Springs Road and Tuscanney Drive, while another would redesign the intersection of Rosemont Avenue, Baughman’s Lane, and Military Road so that Military Road and Baughman’s Lane are aligned.
The East Street project seeks to improve the intersection of East Street and All Saints streets to make the area safer for pedestrians, as well as improve access to and from a transit center on East Street and for traffic turning onto East Street from All Saints, Coleman said.
In 2017, a Frederick man was struck and killed while crossing East Street near Commerce Street, which is near the intersection of East and All Saints streets.
Coleman said the death of Wayne Chadderton, 51, in April 2017, was part of the motivation for the redesign of the intersection.
The city has worked with Transit Services of Frederick County on a variety of infrastructure projects around the city, including the improvements at East and All Saints streets, Jaime McKay, deputy director of the county’s transit service, wrote in an email Monday.
Both the city and the county are committed to “ensuring that pedestrians, cyclists, people with disabilities, and other Transit Center users have safe access to the facility. The City has also requested feedback from our drivers on what works best, making sure that their voices are heard,” McKay wrote.
The All Saints intersection project is expected to roughly correspond with a separate project to move the Frederick Police Department to a new headquarters at 100 E. All Saints Street.
While the two projects may be completed around the same time, the intersection project was planned before the city bought the building for the new headquarter, and the projects are being worked on separately, Coleman said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.