East Street Intersection
The city of Frederick is designing improvements to the intersection of East Street and East All Saints Street.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Design work is continuing on a project to add pedestrian and other improvements to an intersection on Frederick’s East Street.

Design for the project at the intersection of East Street and All Saints Street is 60% complete, with some changes currently being made to the design, said Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city.

