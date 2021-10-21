Frederick city employees who provide proof of their vaccination status will receive a financial incentive for doing so, although how the city will pay for the program remains undecided after the Board of Aldermen failed to approve a budget amendment to go along with the approval of the program.
After an at-times contentious discussion that lasted more than an hour, the aldermen approved incentive programs for the city's employees and a similar agreement for the city's police department by a vote of 3-2 Thursday evening.
Aldermen Roger Wilson, Kelly Russell, and Derek Shackelford supported the motions, while their colleagues Donna Kuzemchak and Ben MacShane were opposed.
The vote was the same on a motion to amend the city's budget to provide $650,000 for the program, which fell short of the four votes needed for such an amendment.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said he would like some time to talk with his staff to try and come up with options that could pick up a fourth vote.
The initial city plan would pay full-time employees $1,000 when they provide proof of their vaccination and part-time and active seasonal employees $500 each. The money would come from federal coronavirus relief and rebuilding funds.
Several aldermen pressed O'Connor on what the city's plans were if no incentive was provided or not enough employees were induced to get vaccinated.
With the city paying the costs for testing unvaccinated employees, eventually those costs would become “extraordinary” and the city would have to require employees to get vaccinated, he said.
But he was reluctant to talk about that possibility, saying he hopes to convince as many employees as possible to get vaccinated on their own.
“I don't want to throw a stick out right now when a carrot might get the job done,” O'Connor said.
MacShane objected to the idea of employees saying the city would have to pay them before they'd get vaccinated.
“To me, that is the residents of this city being extorted,” he said.
He said he would support paying $500 to any employee who could show they'd gotten at least one shot by Thursday night.
O'Connor said the city's workforce is tired and burnt out after 20 months of dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.
“This organization is a very fragile organization right now,” he said.
Shackelford pressed him on his reluctance to discuss contingencies, arguing that those considerations were an important part of the policy process.
If the payments are a reward, then give everyone who has worked through the pandemic $1,000, he suggested.
Russell argued if the city has a chance to reward its workers and raise its vaccination rate at the same time, it should do it.
“All of this is polarizing, and we need to stop that. We need to meet in the middle,” she said.
As the meeting concluded, O'Connor said he appreciated the debate and everyone's strong feelings on the issue.
“It's a process that's not always fun in the way people usually think about that word,” he said.
