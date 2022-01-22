During a meeting Thursday between Frederick’s mayor and the board of aldermen, Mayor Michael O’Connor announced plans for a public workshop next month about some recently announced traffic changes along Christophers Crossing.
During the meeting, O’Connor said the workshop came as a result of a high volume of public response to the announcements.
The traffic projects were recently announced by the city, and included a number of changes along Christophers Crossing, including a new traffic light installed at the intersection with Opossumtown Pike, an increase of speed limits from 25 mph to 30 mph along Christophers Crossing and Monocacy Boulevard between Opossumtown Pike and Md. 26, and a number of pedestrian-focused improvements at the intersection of Christophers Crossing and Timber Grove Road.
According to O’Connor, many of the concerns from the public are centered around the improvements to Timber Grove Road.
“To continue engaging with the public and comprehensively respond to the feedback we have received to date,” O’Connor said, “the mayor and the Board of Alderman will hold a workshop on this item on Feb. 23.”
O’Connor said no work would be done on the projects until after the workshop, with the exception of the new stoplight on Opossumtown Pike which has already been put into operation.
The meeting will be open to public comment. O’Connor said during Thursday’s meeting it remains to be seen if the aldermen will vote on any changes to the traffic projects.
Also during Thursday's meeting, the board unanimously approved the acceptance of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Responses grant to the amount of $280,254.
The funds are spread over the course of three years to the Frederick Police Department, with the department to pay matching funds over the years. The police department will provide 20 percent of the federal government’s contribution for the first two years, before jumping up to 40 percent for the third year.
The grant funds will cover personnel expenses in the form of overtime, according to the city’s breakdown of the grant.
The board of aldermen also approved an amendment to 2022’s budget to reflect the expenditures from the aforementioned grant.
In other news, the aldermen unanimously approved a request from the Downtown Frederick Partnership to serve beer and wine during the Alive @ Five outdoor happy hour events, which will occur on Thursday evenings from May 12 to Sept. 29 at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.
The city approved an agreement with telecommunications company Crown Castle Fiber to install small cell boxes around town, which will increase cell connectivity in the city. Assistant City Attorney Rachel Depo said during the meeting that any boxes installed in the city’s historic district would need to adhere to the aesthetic standards defined for the district.
Board members also approved the city’s acquisition of a 4,405-square-foot plot of land on West Patrick Street from the state of Maryland for the price of $63,665. This land will be used for the development of water pumping infrastructure in the area.
A resolution for the city to annex the nearly 80-acre Winpenny Tell property was also introduced, but this resolution will be voted on at a later time.
