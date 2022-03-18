Frederick’s aldermen voted to create a fund that would receive state money from a recent settlement with the makers and distributors of opioid medications.
The aldermen unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to set up the fund, a request made by the state Attorney General’s Office for all local governments that will be accepting money from the settlement. It was not clear Friday how much money the city would receive.
Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in September that Maryland will join 41 other states, five territories and the District of Columbia in the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three large distributors of opioid medications.
Distributors McKesson, AmeriSourceBergen and Cardinal Health could pay Maryland more than $411 million. Johnson & Johnson could pay nearly $92 million, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The money will be distributed by the Maryland Health Department, either directly or through a grant program over 18 years for the three distributors and nine years for Johnson & Johnson.
The city will receive 25 percent of its money directly, with the rest transferred through the grant program.
Frederick may use up to 15 percent of the money for past abatement programs and 85 percent for future abatement programs.
Money will be allocated by the state to cities and other jurisdictions based on population, measurements of the impact of the opioid crisis in that area and the amount of health-related funding available.
The city is still identifying the appropriate uses of money from the fund and will announce more information as those decisions are made, city spokesman Allen Etzler said Friday.
Jill Krisnitsky, executive director of the recovery program On Our Own, said she hopes the city would focus on things such as rapid case management for people seeking help for their addictions.
When someone is in recovery, helping them find things, such as employment and housing, as soon as possible is very important, as well as having peer support, she said.
“Having that support system is huge,” Krisnitsky said.
