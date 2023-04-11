County Council
Buy Now

Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald, right, questions an amendment to expand eligibility for a property tax credit program on Tuesday evening as Council President Brad Young looks on.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday amended two bills that expand the eligibility of senior citizens and certain uniformed service members for property tax credits.

The two bills are part of three that Councilman Steve McKay introduced in January.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription