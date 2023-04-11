The Frederick County Council on Tuesday amended two bills that expand the eligibility of senior citizens and certain uniformed service members for property tax credits.
The two bills are part of three that Councilman Steve McKay introduced in January.
One bill targets a property tax credit available for county residents age 65 and older. The other bill is for a similar program for seniors and uniformed service members.
Both were amended multiple times during a March 21 meeting.
They were amended again on Tuesday. They will be back for preliminary approval at a future meeting, then final approval after that.
The third McKay bill was passed during the March 21 meeting. It removed a time limit for surviving spouses of an eligible disabled veteran to claim a property tax credit of 25% to 50%, so long as they do not remarry.
Senior citizens
In Frederick County, people age 65 and older with a combined gross household income of $30,000 or less can qualify for a 40% property tax credit, after adjustment for other credits and exemptions.
Those with a combined gross household income above $30,000 but not more than $80,000 can receive a 20% credit.
The tax credit is available for the first $300,000 of the assessed home value.
Under McKay’s original bill, seniors with a combined gross household income of $50,000 or less could qualify for a 50% tax credit.
Those with a combined income above $50,000 but not more than $100,000 would qualify for a 30% tax credit.
The property tax credit would be granted for the first $500,000 of the assessed home value.
Following an amendment from Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer in March, the bill would have instead set the tax credit at $350,000 of the assessed home value, down from the $500,000 McKay proposed.
Councilman Mason Carter on Tuesday proposed an amendment that would raise the cap on assessed home value to $400,000. The amendment reignited past debates about balancing the tax credit with future budget items and whether the increase would favor wealthy homeowners.
After proposing the amendment, Carter said “any little bit helps” when it comes to property tax credits for seniors. He said he spoke with an older Walkersville resident who is concerned about her ability to stay in her home as its assessed value rises and her income stays the same.
“Any little bit helps to allow our seniors to age in place,” Carter said, adding that the county’s budget surplus should allow for the council to provide this tax relief.
Keegan-Ayer said she would have considered increasing the cap to $375,000. However, she said, the rise to $400,000 would be “helping people who may not actually need that help.”
She also called the amendment a trade-off because it reduces tax revenue that could fund other budget items.
“I’d rather be able to pull that money … and hire an extra 911 call taker than have folks in the county get an extra $5 off on their property taxes,” Keegan-Ayer said.
McKay explained his support of the amendment by referencing a similar property tax credit program in Harford County that sets its assessed home value cap at $400,000.
And, McKay said, with rising home assessments, increasing the cap would align with the intent of the original 2018 legislation that set up the program.
“That's the key. Keep up with the assessment increases,” McKay said. “That's where that threshold should be if we want … to say who we were helping in 2018, we're still helping about the same level now.”
The council voted 4-3 to approve the amendment.
Carter, McKay, Council President Brad Young and Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett voted in favor. Keegan-Ayer, Councilwoman Renee Knapp and Councilman Jerry Donald were opposed.
Seniors and uniformed service members
The county also offers a 20% tax credit to retired service members who are 65 or older, or their surviving spouses, and to seniors who’ve lived in a home for at least 40 years and have a gross household income of $80,000 or less.
Active, retired and discharged service members who have a service-connected disability, or their surviving spouses, can also qualify for the tax credit, according to the county’s code.
Those eligible can receive the tax credit for a period of up to five years.
McKay’s other bill would increase the tax credit to 30% and the qualifying income limit for seniors who’ve lived in their home for at least 40 years to $100,000.
Amendments in March from Keegan-Ayer would cap the household income threshold at $80,000, set the home valuation eligibility at $350,000 and set the tax credit at 20%.
Carter proposed a similar amendment to this bill on Tuesday, again increasing the home valuation eligibility to $400,000.
In explaining her eventual vote of opposition, Knapp implored the council to remember its decisions to approve this amendment and expand property tax credit eligibility when it came time to vote on the county budget.
“I understand the intent of the legislation. I appreciate both bills. When we go to fund senior services, I hope that everybody is also willing to fight for that last dollar,” Knapp said.
Donald, too, explained his vote of opposition on the prior amendment and this one, saying that a property tax is a tax on wealth, not income.
He also said this credit would cause continued expansion of tax credits for people of certain professions.
“I think this is a road to a bad place where we're gonna have two sets of citizens — those whose previous professions give them a tax break and those who don't,” Donald said. “And in this case, this is going to be an individual uniformed services member. I understand that. I just think a wealth tax should be based on wealth.”
Like Knapp, he called attention to future budget items that will need to pull from property tax revenue, citing capacity concerns at county schools.
Again, the council voted 4-3 to approve the amendment.
Young, Duckett, Carter and McKay voted in favor. Keegan-Ayer, Knapp and Donald were opposed.
