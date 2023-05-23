Frederick County logo

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday raised the threshold for the highest tax bracket in County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Under Fitzwater's proposal, single status filers with a taxable income over $100,000 would receive a personal income tax rate of 3.2% compared to the current rate of 2.96%.

Tags

(3) comments

FrederickFan

Thanks to Keegan-Ayer for recognizing that there is a middle class of hardworking people who do not need and can't absorb a tax increase. I don't know what's wrong with Kavonte Duckett who wants to raise taxes on everyone and has no understanding or empathy for hardworking families. Keegan-Ayer worked for a compromise.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Under both proposals, those making less than $25,000 per year, whether a single status filer or joint filer, would receive a 2.25% rate."

Seriously? FredCo actually takes money from people making <$25k per year?! That's shameful.

That's the federal poverty level for a family of 3 in Maryland!:

https://www.peoples-law.org/federal-poverty-guidelines

It's a safe bet that people at that income level do not have any money to spare.

Report Add Reply
pwahl

Eagerly looking to leave this County.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription