The Frederick County Council on Tuesday raised the threshold for the highest tax bracket in County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Under Fitzwater's proposal, single status filers with a taxable income over $100,000 would receive a personal income tax rate of 3.2% compared to the current rate of 2.96%.
The same increase applies to joint filers with over $200,000 in taxable income.
An amendment by Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer — approved on Tuesday — would raise the income threshold for that 3.2% tax rate to $150,001 for single status filers and $250,001 for joint status filers.
It would instead apply a 2.96% income tax rate for single status filers making between $50,001 and $150,000 and joint filers making between $100,001 and $250,000.
Under both proposals, those making less than $25,000 per year, whether a single status filer or joint filer, would receive a 2.25% rate.
The same goes for single status filers with incomes between $25,001 and $50,000 and joint status filers with incomes between $25,001 and $100,000.
Those earners would receive a tax rate of 2.75% under Fitzwater's proposal and Keegan-Ayer's amendment.
Fitzwater could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday night.
The council approved Keegan-Ayer's amendment 5-2.
Keegan-Ayer, Council President Brad Young, Councilwoman Renee Knapp, and Councilmen Mason Carter and Steve McKay voted in favor of the amendment.
Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett and Councilman Jerry Donald were opposed.
In his comment preceding the vote, Duckett said the county needs the revenue from Fitzwater's tax proposal. He added that Keegan-Ayer's amendment protects those at the top of the income bracket instead of those at the bottom.
Keegan-Ayer said her amendment would protect residents who she believes constitute the middle class from an income tax rate increase.
A separate amendment filed by Keegan-Ayer, Amendment 2, would have raised those income thresholds for the 3.2% rate to $300,001 for single status filers and $450,001 for joint status filers.
Keegan-Ayer said that when she found out she didn't have the votes on the council for that amendment, she proposed the amendment that was ultimately approved. She said she said she discussed that amendment with Fitzwater on Monday.
"We had a long conversation and we negotiated a compromise, which is Amendment 3," Keegan-Ayer said.
Erin White, director of the county's Finance Division, said Amendment 3 would result in a $3.2 million net decrease in next year's budget revenue.
Because a substantial alteration was made to the budget, the amendment's approval means the council will wait until next week's meeting to vote on the overall budget.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 30 in Winchester Hall.
(3) comments
Thanks to Keegan-Ayer for recognizing that there is a middle class of hardworking people who do not need and can't absorb a tax increase. I don't know what's wrong with Kavonte Duckett who wants to raise taxes on everyone and has no understanding or empathy for hardworking families. Keegan-Ayer worked for a compromise.
Quote:
"Under both proposals, those making less than $25,000 per year, whether a single status filer or joint filer, would receive a 2.25% rate."
Seriously? FredCo actually takes money from people making <$25k per year?! That's shameful.
That's the federal poverty level for a family of 3 in Maryland!:
https://www.peoples-law.org/federal-poverty-guidelines
It's a safe bet that people at that income level do not have any money to spare.
Eagerly looking to leave this County.
