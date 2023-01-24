McKay tax credits
Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay looks across the dais during a meeting at Winchester Hall on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

More senior citizens, and members of the military and their spouses would qualify for property tax credits if the Frederick County Council passes a trio of bills proposed by a Republican council member.

Councilman Steve McKay has support from three other council members, giving him the votes he needs to get his proposals passed.

(3) comments

public-redux
If we are going to have welfare programs for seniors and veterans, I’m baffled as to why we are limiting them to people who are homeowners rather than every senior and veteran. Indeed, I suspect that non-home owning seniors and veterans need the welfare more.

Riders of the Storm

Jerry Donald is such a peach! He has never met a fee or tax increase he didn’t like! Thanks to the other council members who care about those who may be struggling!

FreeEvent

A bill I can get behind - and actually benefit from.

