The Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved a list of amendments that trim next year's budget proposal by $5.175 million and remove 13 proposed county government positions.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater proposed an $894 million budget for fiscal year 2024 in April, then proposed an additional $14 million supplemental budget last week for Frederick County Public Schools.
Her budget proposal includes an income tax rate increase for single status filers making over $100,000 in taxable income and joint filers making over $200,000.
Those making less than $25,000 per year, whether as a single status filer or joint filer, would have a decreased rate.
The council is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 23 at 5:30 p.m., along with proposed tax rates.
Most positions cut by the council on Tuesday were proposed additions to various county divisions, including three in the county's Division of Human Resources. Four were vacant sheriff's deputy positions.
One position was a part-time social media specialist. The other 12 were full-time positions.
Other council-approved cuts to the budget proposal were $2 million for a pavement management program, $600,000 in additional funding for the Housing Initiative Fund and $400,000 for various county studies, including a housing study and an immigrant needs assessment.
As they worked through 59 proposed amendments, with some withdrawn and similar amendments combined, council members assembled a variety of voting coalitions.
Early on, Steve McKay and Mason Carter, the council's two Republicans, found themselves in the company of a Democratic colleague, Jerry Donald.
McKay and Carter proposed over 40 amendments and corresponding cuts, often cosponsoring amendments. Donald proposed eight of his own.
Donald voiced similar concerns to McKay and Carter about the level of proposed spending in Fitzwater's 2024 budget proposal, the growth of the budget base, and an increased income tax rate for some county residents.
Next year's budget proposal is about 12.8% larger than the current adopted budget, increasing from $792 million to $894 million.
Donald weighed the possibility that property taxes might have to increase if the council did not approve Fitzwater's proposed revival of an admissions and amusement tax and its projected $1.1 million in revenue.
The admissions and amusement tax rate would add 10% to tickets to movies, miniature golf, athletic events and amusements rides, according to the proposal.
"If we don't cut this budget by a certain amount, we will be forced to raise taxes. That's a fact," Donald said. "... [W]e're going to have start picking winners and losers with these positions, what divisions get things ... and what divisions don't, because we're not willing to say, 'OK, you want everything, then you're going to have to take a cut someplace.'"
Later on, Frederick County Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies reminded the council that if the proposed tax adjustments stand, the budget proposal remains balanced with projected revenue.
McKay explained his approach to cutting certain positions and programs as a path to avoid arriving at a "bad place" in next year's budget with the growing budget base.
"... [M]y strategy is to make small, incremental cuts as broad as possible to try to lessen the impact of what we're trying to do, which is trying to deal with a very challenging budget," McKay said after introducing one of his amendments.
When proposing position cuts, McKay often prefaced his amendments by saying that if a certain county division or department is not approved for new positions, it can come back and lobby the following year.
He made that argument when proposing to eliminated a newly proposed deputy position for the county's chief administrative officer, saying Fitzwater's administration should anchor itself this year, then return if problems ensue.
"I'd like to see this administration get its feet under them for a year," McKay said, "and then come back and say, 'We just can't do it this way. We've got to have that position.'"
The council ultimately voted 5-2 to approve the amendment to cut the proposed deputy chief administrative officer position.
Other budget amendments from McKay and Carter that were approved by the council removed a deputy director for the Division of Aging and Independence and a housing director for the newly proposed Division of Housing. Together, they accounted for $348,000 in the budget proposal, including salaries and benefits.
Though some amendments were quickly voted down or approved, others, including these two, were more thoroughly debated by council members.
Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett explained his vote against removing the housing director position by citing a need to keep up with other counties in eliminating the effects of poverty through housing assistance, an effort he said would be bolstered by this position.
"[T]his is going to be a strong piece of the puzzle to really knock down some barriers for the most vulnerable in our community," Duckett said.
McKay responded by saying that since this was a new, small division, its staff members should take time to assess whether the responsibility of a housing director could not be met by the division's overall director, then come back with the same request if needed.
An amendment from Carter to remove an administrative specialist from the newly proposed Division of Family Services sparked similar debate among council members about where needs in the county exist and how new positions could meet them.
"I'm certain that no one here would like to raise the income tax," Carter said. "The duties that [are] going to be tasked to this position, they will get done. It may stretch somebody, but it will get done. And if this is a position where we absolutely need it, there's always next year. There's always next cycle."
After numerous arguments from McKay and Carter along these same lines, Duckett chimed in to reject the idea that the division could do without increased support.
"This notion of 'we don't need it and we can wait until next year' is just mind blowing to me," Duckett said. "The problem is just going to be even worse next year. This department does amazing work connecting families to the resources that they need the most. And for us to sit here and say, 'OK, you can wait another year,' what does that say to our employees?"
The council then delved into the question of whether removing a new position constitutes a reduction in service, with McKay stating that, given the budget's expansion, it's hard to describe the amendment as a cut in service.
Council President Brad Young responded by comparing the county to its school system, saying that when a large number of students is added, maintaining the same teaching base results in decreased quality of services.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer said the office this position would assist saw a 28% increase in clients, highlighting the importance of additional help.
The council defeated Carter's amendment 5-2.
Asked for her thoughts on the council's budget discussions and actions, Fitzwater, a Democrat, wrote in an email on Wednesday that budget requests were made because of demonstrated need in the community. She wrote that her priorities aligned with the community's for education, housing, recreation and critical senior services.
"There were many more requests than were able to ultimately be funded in the budget — many needs remained unfunded," Fitzwater wrote. "To meet these demands, we need additional revenue and adequate staffing. Our current workforce is stretched thin and faced with increasing needs for service from our growing County."
At the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, the council voted 5-2 to approve Fitzwater's proposed 911 ordinance fee, which would raise monthly fees on phone bills in Frederick County from 75 cents to $2.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.