The Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved Democratic County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s $894 million budget plan for fiscal year 2024 and an amended income tax rate threshold for the highest tax bracket.
The council also approved a $14 million supplemental budget for Frederick County Public Schools that Fitzwater proposed this month.
A motion from Council President Brad Young to allocate FCPS an additional $3.6 million from next year’s budget surplus failed.
The amended income tax rate decreases the number of county residents who would pay the highest tax rate compared to Fitzwater’s original proposal.
An amendment by Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer — proposed last week and approved on Tuesday — raises the minimum income threshold for that 3.2% tax rate to $150,001 for single-status filers and $250,001 for joint status filers.
It applies a 2.96% income tax rate for single-status filers making $50,001 to $150,000 and joint filers making $100,001 to $250,000.
Those making $25,000 or less per year, whether as a single-status filer or joint filer, will have a 2.25% rate.
Single-status filers with incomes of $25,001 to $50,000 and joint status filers with incomes of $25,001 to $100,000 will have a tax rate of 2.75% under Keegan-Ayer’s amendment.
A final vote on Keegan-Ayer’s tax structure amendment passed 4-3 on Tuesday.
Keegan-Ayer, Young, Vice President Kavonté Duckett and Councilwoman Renee Knapp, all Democrats, were in favor.
Council members Steve McKay, Mason Carter, both Republicans, and Jerry Donald, D, were opposed.
In an interview on Friday, Fitzwater said she recognized that Keegan-Ayer’s initial income tax rate amendment — which set the minimum bracket at $300,001 for single filers and $450,001 for joint filers — wouldn’t pass. Fitzwater contacted Keegan-Ayer to discuss an alternative.
Fitzwater said she thought what the council approved May 23 was “fair and equitable,” but noted the slight revenue impact on next year’s budget.
“I believe that we all want to continue to move Frederick County forward ...,” Fitzwater said.
The council on Tuesday also adopted a property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the fiscal year 2023 rate.
During deliberations throughout Tuesday’s voting process, council members warned of difficult decisions they’d have to make later due to this year’s budget increase.
That discussion came to a head when Young proposed reallocating $3.5 million in surplus funds to FCPS, which only two of his Democratic colleagues, Keegan-Ayer and Knapp, supported.
Donald said his decision to vote against Young’s motion was difficult as he retires from a 34-year teaching career with FCPS this summer.
But, Donald said, he could not support a budget increase that he views as unsustainable.
He noted that this year’s funding for FCPS vastly exceeds previous allocation increases to the school system and how it would affect next year’s budget obligation.
Duckett and Carter also opposed Young’s motion, but with differing reasons.
Duckett cited the failure of Fitzwater’s income tax rate proposal and the decrease in revenue that came from Keegan-Ayer’s amendment. Carter reiterated Donald’s sustainability concerns.
Keegan-Ayer offered her support to Young’s motion, but in doing so, called on FCPS faculty and Frederick County Board of Education members — who have frequented the council’s meetings and requested additional funding — to aim their efforts at fellow residents.
She said without convincing residents that changes to the county’s tax structure are necessary to fund the school system, the county would keep scraping the barrel in budget decisions.
“We need to have these conversations because yes, as a county, this is unsustainable,” Keegan-Ayer said.
The motion for the additional $3.6 million for FCPS failed, 4-3.
Duckett, Carter, Donald and McKay were opposed. Young, Keegan-Ayer and Knapp voted in favor.
Before a vote on Fitzwater’s $14 million supplemental budget for FCPS, a similar discussion arose.
McKay took issue with the supplemental budget’s use of $5 million from the county’s revenue stabilization fund, which he said helps secure the county’s AAA bond ratings and offset unexpected decreases in income tax revenue coming into the county.
Making allocations like these, McKay said, will require future tax increases.
“It won’t be sustainable without going back to the taxpayers for higher taxes from other areas,” McKay said. “And we’ve not had an honest conversation about that, and that bothers me.”
The supplemental budget allocation passed 5-2. Only McKay and Carter — the council’s two Republicans — were opposed.
Young then made a motion to reallocate the $3.6 million in surplus funds to the revenue stabilization fund.
Young said it was an effort to come to agreement with McKay’s concerns.
“I do understand what you’re doing and I appreciate the intent,” McKay said.
The motion passed unanimously.
During a final discussion on the budget proposal itself, council members said this year’s budget cycle was one of the most interesting they’ve seen.
McKay reiterated concerns about pulling revenue from non-recurring funds and growing the budget base. He said he didn’t think this budget’s tax increases would cover future expenditures.
“I am just completely concerned and worried that we’re going to be going back to the taxpayer,” McKay said. “And I don’t think we’ve done a hard enough job, looking internally and how we spend our monies.”
Keegan-Ayer acknowledged the large amount of public input the council received on next year’s budget. She said future budgets will require a continued conversation about where to find revenue for the county’s growing services.
“This is a discussion that needs to be continued because the county is growing, and with growth, comes a demand for services,” Keegan-Ayer said.
The budget was approved 5-2. Only Carter and McKay were opposed.
