The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to expand the eligibility criteria of surviving spouses of disabled military veterans for a county property tax program.
The bill was one of three introduced by Councilman Steve McKay that would broaden the number of seniors and military members who would be eligible for property tax credits.
The council voted 6-1 to pass the bill for spouses. Only Councilman Jerry Donald voted against it.
The other two bills were for tax credits for senior citizens and for uniformed service members. Both of those bills were amended on Tuesday and will come back for more discussion.
The amendments would take effect if the council approves a final version of those bills.
Disabled veteransPreviously, the county’s code dictated that a surviving spouse of an eligible disabled veteran may receive a tax credit for a maximum of five years, as long as they haven’t remarried.
The property tax credit of either 25% or 50% is provided to military veterans with a permanent service-connected disability, depending on the severity of their disability.
The bill approved Tuesday removes the five-year duration limit, meaning the credit can be claimed indefinitely, unless the person remarries.
SeniorsIn Frederick County, people age 65 and older with a combined gross household income of $30,000 or less can qualify for a 40% property tax credit, after adjustment for other credits and exemptions.
Those with a combined gross household income above $30,000 but not more than $80,000 can receive a 20% credit.
The tax credit is available for the first $300,000 of the assessed home value.
Under McKay’s second bill, seniors with a combined gross household income of $50,000 or less could qualify for a 50% tax credit. Those with a combined income above $50,000 but not more than $100,000 would qualify for a 30% tax credit.
The property tax credit would be granted for the first $500,000 of the assessed home value.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer proposed two amendments to the bill and Council President Brad Young proposed one.
Keegan-Ayer’s first amendment would have kept the income cap at $80,000 and the credit for those in the second income tier at 20%.
The council defeated that amendment 4-3.
The four who voted no were McKay, Young, Mason Carter and Kavonté Duckett. Keegan-Ayer, Donald and Renee Knapp were in favor.
Keegan-Ayer’s other amendment would set the tax credit at $350,000 of the assessed home value, down from the $500,000 McKay proposed.
The council voted 5-2 to approve that amendment.
Keegan-Ayer, Young, Duckett, Donald and Knapp voted in favor. McKay and Carter were opposed.
Both amendments sparked a robust debate among the council, chiefly between Keegan-Ayer and McKay.
Keegan-Ayer said she understood the need for adjusting the property tax eligibility criteria to account for inflation and help out households with lower incomes, but said the $100,000 income cap that McKay proposed was too high.
Similarly, with her second amendment, Keegan-Ayer said that she was motivated by the average price of a home in Frederick County, which she said is currently around $410,000.
“You will still get the tax credit on the first $350,000,” Keegan-Ayer said. “You’re just not going to be able to take it on the entire $500,000 or anything in between. ... Taking it up to $500,000 takes it way above the average sales price of a house in Frederick County.”
McKay argued that while home valuations increase, household incomes might not, making it difficult for senior citizens to keep up with rising property taxes.
He also pointed to the county’s recent revenue surplus to indicate that the county does not need the increased property tax revenue that comes from increased home valuations.
“It’s like a sugar high, because we’re not needing to supply more services just because home values go up,” McKay said. “We’re just collecting more revenue. This home value goes up and it’s hurting our seniors on fixed incomes the most.”
Knapp disagreed with McKay’s assertion that more county-provided senior services aren’t needed, referencing recent appeals the council has heard for expanded senior transportation and nutrition programs.
“That revenue will have to be made up at some point,” Knapp said.
Young’s amendment to the bill would have the $100,000 household income cap increase when the Consumer Price Index does.
It was approved 4-3.
Young, Donald, McKay and Carter were in favor. Duckett, Knapp and Keegan-Ayer were opposed.
Keegan-Ayer said the council should have votes and discussions, like it did on Tuesday, when it comes to altering property tax credit programs, rather than having automatic increases.
Seniors and uniformed service membersThe county also offers a 20% tax credit to retired service members who are 65 or older, or their surviving spouses, and to seniors who’ve lived in a home for at least 40 years and have a gross household income of $80,000 or less.
Active, retired and discharged service members who have a service-connected disability, or their surviving spouses, can also qualify for the tax credit, according to the county’s code.
Those eligible can receive the tax credit for a period of up to five years.
McKay’s third bill would increase the tax credit to 30% and the qualifying income limit for seniors who’ve lived in their home for at least 40 years to $100,000.
It would also remove the five-year duration limit.
Keegan-Ayer proposed three amendments.
One would would cap the household income threshold at $80,000.
It passed 4-3.
Keegan-Ayer, Donald, Knapp and Duckett were in favor. McKay, Young and Carter were opposed.
A second Keegan-Ayer amendment would set the tax credit at 20%.
It passed 4-3, along the same lines.
The third Keegan-Ayer amendment set the home valuation eligibility at $350,000.
It passed 5-2.
Keegan-Ayer, Donald, Knapp, Duckett and Young were in favor. McKay and Carter were opposed.
An amendment by Duckett would reduce the number of years seniors need to live in their homes to be eligible for the credit, cutting it from 40 years to 30 years.
It passed 6-1, with Donald voting against.
Duckett referenced his grandparents, who didn’t purchase their home until around 1998 and died before they were eligible for the credit.
“And so they meet some requirements, but they’re tapped out because of this time” threshold, Duckett said. “When we can be able to touch more homes, more lives, I think that’s what will be more beneficial.”
The final amendment from Young was similar to his previous one, linking the household income criteria with the Consumer Price Index.
It passed 5-2.
Young, Donald, Carter, McKay and Duckett were in favor. Keegan-Ayer and Knapp were opposed.
