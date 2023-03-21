County Council Meeting
From left, Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay speaks as Councilwoman Renee Knapp, Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett and President Brad Young listen during a council meeting at Winchester Hall on Tuesday.

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to expand the eligibility criteria of surviving spouses of disabled military veterans for a county property tax program.

The bill was one of three introduced by Councilman Steve McKay that would broaden the number of seniors and military members who would be eligible for property tax credits.

