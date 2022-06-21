The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to increase the percentage of budget money committed to the county’s general reserve each year.
The county has committed 7% of the budget to the general reserve, or rainy day fund, each year since 2018.
The council voted 6-1 to approve a proposal that Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, sponsored on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner, D. Under that plan, the county will commit 8%, starting with the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
The county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is roughly $792 million. About $60 million will go to the general reserve.
Two county employees said during the council’s meeting Tuesday that increasing the percentage of budget funds committed to the general reserve would help the county retain its AAA bond rating and save millions in interest payments.
“It’s a competition, and we have to continue competing against some of the best county governments in the United States of America,” county Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said during the council’s meeting. “This is an action we believe we should be taking.”
Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies said Frederick County probably should increase its annual general reserve commitment to 9%, considering that other counties that Wall Street bond agencies will judge Frederick County against are committing 10%. But, Depies said, Frederick County has additional reserve accounts that make 8% OK.
Councilman Steve McKay, R, was not swayed.
“I’m not convinced that we need to keep bending over backwards,” he said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “It continues to reduce the discretionary part of our budgeting.”
McKay said he would rather the county maintain its level of reserve funding and grant tax breaks for people in the county.
Next year’s budget includes a 7% income tax rate reduction for taxpayers who file jointly and have a taxable income of $100,000 or less and for taxpayers who file as an individual with a taxable income of $50,000 or less. Roughly 60% of tax filers in the county will qualify for the rate reduction.
McKay, however, said the county should be returning more money to taxpayers at a time when the county has been generating higher-than-expected revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.