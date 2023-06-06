The Frederick County Council on Tuesday initiated a process that could lead to the return of a tax on tickets to movies, sporting events and other entertainment events or activities by the end of this year.
An admissions and amusement tax of 10% per admissions ticket was included in County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal.
It would generate $1.1 million in revenue if passed and instituted by November, according to a county legislative report.
The council approved Fitzwater's $894 million budget on May 30.
The budget is based on revenue generated from Fitzwater's tax proposals, including the estimated $1.1 million in revenue from Fitzwater's proposed admissions and amusement tax.
The council is required by the county charter to pass a balanced budget.
On Tuesday, the County Council voted to repeal the county’s current amusement and admissions tax resolution, which sets the tax at zero.
The county last had an admissions and amusement tax of 5% in fiscal year 2013, but the then Board of County Commissioners voted to reduce it to zero instead of fully repealing it.
Before voting on Tuesday, council members and county officials discussed whether the motion to repeal the current law constitutes consideration of Fitzwater’s proposal.
County Chief Administrative Officer John Peterson said the current law is outdated and applies to the county’s old form of government, which included a Board of County Commissioners, and should be repealed regardless.
Conversely, Councilman Steve McKay said Tuesday’s motion was a form of considering Fitzwater's tax proposal.
The two are linked, McKay said, and voting to repeal the current resolution was the first step toward considering Fitzwater's proposed tax resolution.
"I know that this isn't an action to increase the tax, but it is the predicate for doing so. This is the first of two steps that are inseparable," McKay said.
McKay grounded his opposition to the tax proposal in previous testimony from business owners and farmers, who have said the tax would hurt their businesses and that Fitzwater's administration did not do enough outreach before introducing the proposal.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer followed Peterson's line of reasoning in her comments.
She said it was important to repeal the outdated resolution on Tuesday, then discuss council members' opinions when Fitzwater's proposal is actually introduced.
Keegan-Ayer added that she wasn't sure if the resolution resonates with her, based on what she's heard from county residents, but understood the motion to repeal the current resolution.
"I understand why we're repealing it and that makes perfect sense," Keegan-Ayer said. "I would encourage my colleagues to go ahead and repeal it, and then let's have the discussion on the proposal ...."
The motion to repeal the current admissions and amusement tax resolution passed 5-2 along party lines.
Keegan-Ayer, Council President Brad Young, Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, Councilwoman Renee Knapp and Councilman Jerry Donald — all Democrats — voted in favor.
McKay and Councilman Mason Carter — who are Republicans — voted against.
A county official said there is a tentative plan to hold a public hearing on Fitzwater's admissions and amusement tax proposal on July 18.
