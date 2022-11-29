Frederick County emerged from the last fiscal year with $48 million in higher-than-expected revenue and budget savings, an annual financial report released on Tuesday shows.
The $48 million comprises revenue and savings from Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on June 31. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1.
The money has been allocated for the budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which will begin next July. Drafting the Fiscal Year 2024 budget will be among the first tasks that County Executive-elect Jessica Fitzwater will undertake after she is sworn into office on Monday.
Much of the $48 million came from unexpectedly high income tax revenue, the report shows. The county received about $31 million more than expected in income tax revenue.
The county government was conservative in its income tax revenue estimates when developing the Fiscal Year 2022 budget because of uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic could hinder the incomes of businesses and individuals, the report states. Last year, the county allocated $75 million in higher-than-expected revenue and budget savings, or fund balance, for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said in October 2021 that the budget rollover amount was the highest in recent memory and a “once-in-a-career opportunity” to advance long-term projects.
The county was especially conservative in its Fiscal Year 2021 income tax revenue projections and budget spending with the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, little more than three months before the start of Fiscal Year 2021.
But, Harcum said in October 2021, large county businesses found ways to adapt and avoid mass layoffs, even expanding in some cases, and the county’s revenue from income taxes was $53 million higher than expected.
After using millions to advance long-term projects and acquire property, including a 26-acre property at Himes Avenue now known as Prospect Center, about $30 million was used for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
The county government has anticipated between $25 million and $30 million in higher-than-expected revenue and budget savings each of the last four or five years, County Executive Jan Gardner said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
