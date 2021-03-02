County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced a new budget tool Tuesday that allows county residents to see and test for themselves how part of the budgeting process works.
The tool, called Balancing Act, allows residents to choose how to spend $10 million in a mock scenario in the county budget on various priorities in education, public safety, human services support, efficient government and other services.
This year, the county received more than $65 million in budget requests from various organizations and divisions, Gardner said. And not every request can be funded, she added.
"I think it will help people to see what all the choices are and to see how difficult it is to select among those choices," Gardner said after the briefing about Balancing Act.
After completing the exercise, residents will be prompted to complete a survey. The budget tool can be accessed at FrederickCountyMD.gov/Budget through March 19 at 4 p.m.
A virtual public hearing for the county budget for fiscal 2022 is scheduled for March 22 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.